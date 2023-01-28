Mika Zibanejad thrilled that Rangers linemate Chris Kreider scores 20th goal

Chris Kreider scored his 20th goal of the season in the 700th game of his career to give the Rangers the early lead in their 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Friday at Madison Square Garden in their final game before the All-Star break, and his longtime linemate, Mika Zibanejad, couldn’t have been happier for him.

“It's obviously fun to see him score,’’ Zibanejad said. “He might not think about it as much now, [but] maybe when we're a little bit older and we have a coffee and we talk about the days when we were teammates and were playing together.

“Obviously it makes it more special for him that we win and he can contribute with a goal, so that's super happy and super helpful.’’

Home debut

Rookie Will Cuylle got to start in his first game at the Garden, along with the rest of the fourth line (Jake Leschyshyn and Julien Gauthier).

“I think during the national anthem I was pretty -- butterflies were going in my stomach,’’ said Cuylle, who made his NHL debut in his hometown of Toronto on Wednesday. “Obviously, it’s an amazing atmosphere here at Madison Square Garden. So it's definitely a very cool experience.’’

Cuylle also got in his first NHL fight, going against Vegas’ Keegan Kolesar at the drop of the puck to start the second period. He said Kolesar asked him if he wanted to go, and he said yes.

Pride Night

The Rangers hosted Pride Night, and Andre Thomas, co-chair of NYC Pride dropped the ceremonial first puck. The Rangers did not wear special jerseys or use the rainbow stick tape they have used in the past, but they did wear their Lady Liberty jerseys.

Belated honor

Hartford defenseman Zac Jones was added to the Atlantic Division squad for the AHL All-Star Game. Cuylle was already selected to represent Hartford in the event, before he was called up to the Rangers on Tuesday

