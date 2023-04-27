Rangers prepare for 'stingy' Devils defense, goalie Akira Schmid

NEWARK – With the Rangers having managed just two goals in two games against Devils rookie goaltender Akira Schmid, who replaced Vitek Vanecek after Game 2 of the teams’ first-round playoff series, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was asked on Wednesday whether his coaching staff had been able to put together a book on the 22-year-old Swiss.

“Book?’’ he said. “We’ve got to get him some work. That's the book. Make sure he's working.’’

Schmid, who was set to make his third straight start Thursday in Game 5 at Prudential Center, stopped 57 of 59 shots in Games 3 and 4 at the Garden. But in Gallant’s mind, the number of shots was less important than the degree of difficulty.

“We haven't been inside near enough,’’ he said. “The first two games, it was excellent. I read some notes I had there for after the first two games, what we did really well. There was a lot of good things… and the last couple games, and we haven't been inside near enough. And it's hockey. Every coach is saying the same thing. When you get inside, you get screens, you get rebounds, you get deflections, instead of missing the net and (the Devils) going the other way.’’

“I think that's always something you want to do on a young goaltender in the playoffs,’’ Rangers forward Patrick Kane said of crashing the crease.

The 6-5, 205-pound Schmid was a fifth-round pick by the Devils in the 2018 draft, coming out the Swiss junior league. He was drafted by Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League, but was cut after one game. He played in the USHL for three seasons before the Devils signed him in 2021. He spent most of the past two seasons with their AHL affiliate in Utica, but this season he outplayed Mackenzie Blackwood over the second half of the season and earned the call when coach Lindy Ruff decided to bench Vanecek.

Kane said the Devils’ defense has been “stingier’’ than it was in the first two games of the series.

“I don't think there was many great looks in Game 3 and Game 4 as there was in Game 1 and Game 2,’’ Kane said. “We'll try to get to him (in Game 5), try to get those looks again, and hopefully capitalize.’’

At Thursday’s morning skate, Gallant was asked how the Rangers could try and “rattle’’ Schmid in Game 5.

“Well, do what we did the first couple of games, get people at the net, get some screened shots and start playing in their zone a little bit more,’’ he said. “He's looked very good in net, very comfortable . . . but we’ve got to get more traffic, like everybody says, more ‘compete’ going to their net. Simple things. Got to do it.’’