Rangers coach Gerard Gallant on Chris Kreider: He is a big-time player

NEWARK — Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals Tuesday in the Rangers’ 5-1 win over the Devils in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at Prudential Center.

The first of Kreider’s goals, at 9:30 of the first period, was the 35th playoff goal of his career, making him the Rangers’ all-time leader. He passed Rod Gilbert.

And what did that mean to him?

“We won Game 1,’’ Kreider said when asked that question. “Game 2 is the hardest one to win, after you win Game 1, so we’re happy with how the first game went and we’ll be happy for 10 to 15 minutes and then we get ready for Game 2.’’

Kreider dislikes talking about himself and his accomplishments, but his teammates don’t mind singing his praises.

“I didn’t even know [about the record], but it kind of speaks to his ability to perform this time of year and he’s been on some good teams, and played some big games,’’ said defenseman Adam Fox, who assisted on both of Kreider’s goals. “It’s obviously a huge honor for him, especially given] the history of the team.

“But that’s what he does. He puts the puck in the back of the net, and has a knack around the crease.’’

“He’s been great for me for two years and Kreids is a big-time player,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said. “To get those two goals tonight on the power play is huge for us. He works on that, deflecting pucks, all the time in the net front area . . . when he’s hot like he is now, it’s important for our group.’’

Blue notes

Rangers owner James Dolan visited the team after the game to congratulate them on the win . . . Defensemen Ben Harpur and Libor Hajek, forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Jake Leschyshyn and goalie Louis Domingue were the Rangers’ scratches.



