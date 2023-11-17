With playoff exit still on their minds, Rangers amped up for first matchup of season with Devils

GREENBURGH — That seven-game, first-round playoff loss to the Devils last spring still stings the Rangers. It haunts them. And on Friday, they weren’t trying at all to downplay the significance of Saturday’s first meeting of the season with their Hudson River rivals in Newark.

“When you play a team that ended your season, it's obviously something you're aware of,’’ Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said after practice at their Westchester County facility. “It's a regular season game, but yeah, there's a little bit of ‘something-something’ to it, with Rangers-Devils, and the playoff history.’’

“I think it definitely adds something,’’ forward Jimmy Vesey said of what the playoff result does to the significance of Saturday’s game. “It’s the first real game against them since the playoffs, and [this is] a team, going forward, we might see again in the playoffs over the next few years. So this is definitely, I would say, a big game, or a marquee game, on the schedule.’’

The Rangers arrive at the teams’ first meeting at the top of the Metropolitan Division, second in the Eastern Conference, and fourth in the NHL overall, with an 11-2-1 record, good for 23 points. The Devils are 8-6-1 (17 points) and, at the moment, outside of a wild card playoff spot in the East.

New Jersey has been struggling without injured stars Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and, in its last game Wednesday, Timo Meier. Hughes, second on the Devils in scoring, with five goals, 15 assists, 20 points, returned to practice Friday after missing five games with a shoulder injury, and coach Lindy Ruff said whether the 22-year-old plays Saturday would be a “game-time decision.’’

Of course, the Rangers have been dealing with their own injury woes. No. 1 defenseman Adam Fox remains on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, and second-line center Filip Chytil (upper-body injury) though eligible to come off regular injured reserve, has not skated, and remains out.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin practiced fully Friday after missing the last four games with an undisclosed injury. He could make his return Saturday, although coach Peter Laviolette didn’t want to say, if he might.

“He went through the practice today,’’ Laviolette said of Shesterkin, who also practiced Monday and Wednesday. “Full practice, no restrictions. And so, we'll make those decisions.’’

Shesterkin, who last played Nov. 2 in the 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, is 6-2 on the season with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Jonathan Quick, who played three of the four games for which Shesterkin was unavailable, is 4-0-1, with a 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Beyond the question of who will start in goal, there is also the question of how the Rangers will look coming out of a five-day gap between games. They last played Sunday, in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Anytime you have a break like that, there can be concern for rust, and things like that,’’ Vesey admitted. “But I think we've had a good week, spent some time together and got our rest, and had some good practices too. I think we're a veteran team at this point. And we're looking to just keep this thing going.’’

“Sometimes when you get that many days off, you almost wish you were playing games,’’ Laviolette said. “It was a good stretch, but we're through it, and ready for tomorrow.’’