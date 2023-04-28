Rangers shut out by Devils in Game 5, trail 3-2 in series

NEWARK – This is not what the Rangers expected after they won the first two games of their first-round series against the rival Devils on the road, and in dominant fashion last week.

But the Blueshirts, who made it all the way to the Eastern Conference final last season, and who seemed to load up when they added snipers Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane before the NHL trade deadline, are now one loss away from being eliminated.

Ondrej Palat’s goal 39 seconds in, and second-period goals by Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer, provided the offense, and rookie goalie Akira Schmid made 23 saves to earn his first career playoff shutout as the Devils won their third straight game against the Rangers, 4-0, Thursday at the Prudential Center, giving the Devils a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 6 is Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

In series tied at two games apiece, the team winning Game 5 has gone on to win the series 224 of 285 times, or 78.6% of the time.

The Devils used their speed to thoroughly outplay the Rangers for most of the game, especially in the third period when they outshot the Blueshirts 20-2.

The Rangers, who scored four power-play goals in 10 chances in the first two games, went 0-for-2 on the power play and conceded a shorthanded goal. They have gone 0-for-10 in the last three games, and 0-for-their-last-13.

The Devils took the lead in the first minute on a funky goal by Palat. Vincent Trocheck, a righthanded shot taking a defensive zone faceoff in the left circle, won the faceoff cleanly against Jack Hughes, but drew the puck back on goal, forcing his own goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, to make a pad save. But he kicked the puck out to Palat, whose shot hit a Ranger stick and popped up over Shesterkin (39 saves), landing in the net for Palat’s second goal of the series.

Given the early lead, the Devils seemed to have the better of play for the rest of the period, outshooting the Rangers 10-8 in the first, before taking control in the second.

First, as a hooking penalty to Kane was about to expire, the Mercer fired a turnaround shot from the slot that Haula, standing in front of Shesterkin, got a stick on, changing the direction and speed enough to get the puck to slither through Shesterkin’s pads for a 2-0 lead at 3:27.

Then, after the Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow and the Devils’ Kevin Bahl fought, New Jersey’s Damon Severson was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Rangers their second power play. But it was the Devils who scored, when Adam Fox’s cross-ice pass to Artemi Panarin was knocked away by Haula, who broke out two-on-one with Mercer against Fox.

Haula passed to Mercer who blasted a one-timer by Shesterkin to put the Devils up 3-0 at 13:32. Haula added a second goal, into an empty net, at 14:48 of the third period.