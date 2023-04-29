Rangers' Artemi Panarin dropped to third line for Game 6 against Devils

With his team trailing 3-2 in their first-round series against the Devils, and facing elimination in Game 6 Saturday at Madison Square Garden, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant shuffled his forward lines. He dropped Artemi Panarin, the team’s leading scorer in the regular season, to the third line with Kid Line center Filip Chytil and right wing Kaapo Kakko.

Panarin, who had 92 points in the regular season, assisted on the Rangers’ first two goals in the 5-1 win in Game 1, but had no points since then. He entered Saturday with two points and 10 shots on goal. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has one rebound created, five giveaways and no takeaways.

Panarin took some heat after the Rangers’ season ended in the Eastern Conference finals last year for not producing as much as had been expected. He had six goals and 10 assists in 20 games last season. He did have his moments, such as scoring the overtime goal in Game 7 to knock out the Penguins in the first round.

Panarin switched places Saturday with Kid Line left wing Alexis Lafrenière, who played on the second line with center Vincent Trocheck and right wing Patrick Kane. Kane swapped places with Vladimir Tarasenko, who played on the first line, with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.

“I don't think offensively, we've had that many scoring chances,’’ Lafrenière said before the game. “So, I think it's good to change lines. But… I’ve got to be better, to and try to play a better game… try to generate more offensively.’’

Lafrenière was asked if playing with the future Hall of Famer Kane required him to change his game from how he plays when he’s on a line with Kakko.

“Not really,’’ he said. “Obviously, for guys like ‘Kaner,’ you want to be around the net. You know if you get open, he's going to find you. So try to be around the net, forecheck hard, get pucks back, and just try to make plays too. I'm not thinking about it too much, just trying to play.’’

Kreider needs one to tie Messier

According to NHL public relations, Kreider is second all-time with 15 goals in potential elimination games. The NHL record is 16, held by former Rangers captain Mark Messier. Messier had three of his 16 against the Devils in Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference final.