Rangers' Artemi Panarin has new linemates for Game 6: Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko

With the Rangers trailing 3-2 in their first-round series against the Devils, and facing elimination in Game 6 Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, coach Gerard Gallant shuffled his forward lines.

He dropped Patrick Kane down to the third line and gave Artemi Panarin, the team’s leading scorer in the regular season, two new linemates in center Filip Chytil and right wing Kaapo Kakko.

“They've played a little bit together, maybe a few shifts here and there, the odd time,’’ Gallant said. “But I just wanted to mix some things up. And I like what we're doing, and we think it matches up well with their lineup.’’

Panarin, who had 92 points in the regular season, assisted on the Rangers’ first two goals in the 5-1 win in Game 1, but had no points since then. He entered Saturday's game with two points and 10 shots on goal. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has one rebound created, five giveaways and no takeaways.

Panarin took some heat after the Rangers’ season ended in the Eastern Conference finals last year for not producing as much as had been expected -- he had six goals and 10 assists in 20 games. His biggest moment came in the first round when he scored in overtime in Game 7 to knock out the Penguins.

Vincent Trocheck, who had been Panarin’s centerman, dropped to the third line with left wing Alexis Lafrenière and Kane.

Kane’s place on the top line, with center Mika Zibanejad and left wing Chris Kreider, was taken by Vladimir Tarasenko.

Kreider ties Messier

Kreider scored on the power play late in the first period of Game 6 Saturday night. That gave him 16 career goals in potential elimination games. According to the NHL public relations Twitter account, Kreider tied the all-time mark held by former Rangers captain Mark Messier. Messier had three of his 16 against the Devils in Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference final.

It was Kreider's fifth power-play goal of the series. That moved him within one of the NHL all-time mark of six PPGs in a series, set by Chris Kontos with the Los Angeles Kings in the 1989 Division Semifinals against the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings won the series in six games.