Rangers trying to keep Jack Hughes in check entering Game 5

NEWARK – Jack Hughes already had scored on a breakaway early in the first period of Game 4 Monday for his third goal in four games when, later in the period, Jimmy Vesey went a little out of his way to put a shoulder into the 21-year-old Devils star.

The hit came a little after Hughes had already moved the puck, but not late enough to warrant a penalty. Vesey followed it with a couple of words to his former teammate and a cross-check to the back before both players skated to their respective benches on a line change.

In the second period, Adam Fox, known more for delivering big goals than big hits, stepped up and dropped Hughes just inside the Devils’ blue line as he got on the puck.

Were the Rangers targeting Hughes, the Devils’ most dangerous weapon?

“No,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday before Game 5 at Prudential Center with the first-round best-of-seven series tied 2-2.

“There’s no focus on running Hughes over. No, we don't do that,’’ Gallant said. “He's a good hockey player. He comes to play. You’ve got the puck, you get bumped. No matter if it's Hughes or if it's Dougie Hamilton, or if it's (Damon) Severson or Brendan Smith. That's playoff hockey. You try and bump people.’’

“I don't know if it's a point of emphasis, but obviously the top skill guys, you want to play a hard physical game against,’’ Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. “It's not just (Hughes), that's across the board. probably any team you play against, it's a pretty common theme.’’

Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider, though, has played against Hughes for years, beginning when both players were representing their countries in youth international tournaments. Schneider, who’s Canadian, faced off against Hughes, an American, in the World U-17 and U-18 tournaments. And according to him, hitting Hughes as hard and as often as you can is a must against the speedy, ultra-talented 5-11, 175-pounder.

“Yeah, you don't want to let him build his speed like he can, and attack the middle,’’ Schneider said. “So, from a defensive perspective, you want to have a good gap (between the defense and forwards) and force him to the outside. And every time you can, get a bump on him. Make him uncomfortable. Make him second guess himself. And try and keep the puck out of his hands.’’

Putting a body on Hughes, as often as possible, is not about intimidating him, according to Schneider.

“I think the main thing for a guy, I wouldn't say (physical play) gets in your head, but I think if you get frustrated… you (may) want to start doing things that maybe aren't there, or aren't the right play all the time,’’ he said. “So if you can frustrate him and constantly let them know that you're there, and that this isn't going to be an easy game, I think it definitely helps wear a guy down and slow him down.’’

Although Hughes did lead the Devils in scoring through the first four games, only one of his goals was at even strength..

The Rangers had only allowed seven goals in the first four games. Hughes was the only Devil with more than one.

“He's a good player,’’ Trouba said. “You’ve got to play him hard, physical. But he's going to get his chances. It's not a guy that you're going to completely take out of a hockey game, he's that good of a player. And we know that. He's proved that all year. Just continue to play him hard.’’

The main thing one has to do in defending Hughes, Schneider said, is be aware whenever he is on the ice.

“You’ve got to be ready,’’ he said. "The way he builds speed, he's a tough guy to defend. He can take you one-on-one, he wants to take you one-on-one, and if you give him an opening he's going to take it. So you’ve got to make sure you have a good stick and to keep your body position on him. Because if he gets around you, he'll make you pay.’’