Rangers' team effort gives them shot at second place in game vs. Devils

BROSSARD, Quebec — Every game for the Rangers is big these days. But as the Blueshirts’ season hits its halfway point Saturday, their matinee matchup against the Devils in Newark feels as if it might be the biggest one to date.

When the Rangers and Devils face off for the final time this season at 1 p.m. at Prudential Center, second place in the Metropolitan Division will be at stake. The Devils (24-12-3, 51 points) are five points behind the division leaders, Carolina, and the Rangers (22-12-6, 50) are one point behind them, meaning a victory by the Blueshirts Saturday would vault them over New Jersey.

Given how slowly the Rangers started the season, having a chance to climb into second place in the division in the 41st game of the season is a nice comeback. But after winning their third straight game Thursday, 4-1 over the lowly Montreal Canadiens, the Rangers are looking at the bigger picture, as opposed to focusing on capturing second place.

“You want to beat the teams that are ahead of you, and everybody knows where we are in the standings,’’ said Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, one of 15 players who took part in Friday’s optional practice at the Canadiens’ practice rink. “So every game is important, but playing teams above you in the standings, it's a little bit more heightened, I'd say.’’

With expectations high after their 110-point regular season and Eastern Conference finals appearance last year, the Rangers were 10-9-4 after a crushing loss to the Devils at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28. They’d briefly held a 2-0 lead early in the first period before falling 5-3. Afterward, goaltender Igor Shesterkin said he was “ashamed’’ of how he’d played in the game. And after that, Shesterkin and the Rangers seemed to turn things around.

They’re 12-3-2 in the 17 games since then, and Shesterkin is 8-2-2, with a 2.22 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in the span. On Thursday, he was named the Rangers’ representative to the NHL All Star Game Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla.

“It's well deserved,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said of Shesterkin’s selection. “He's playing great for us this season, he’s a big part of our team, and this is a well-deserved honor for him.’’

As important as Shesterkin (18-6-5 overall, with a 2.43 GAA and .917 save percentage) is to the team, Gallant said the Rangers’ surge hasn’t come about simply because the goalie kicked his play up a notch. Rather, it’s been a total team effort, the coach said.

“We're playing more as a team, we're playing more of a 200-foot game as a team, and that's why we're getting success,’’ Gallant said. ”Obviously, goaltending is a big part of your team, so that's been huge for us. But… since we've taken off, here, in the last month, it's been a team effort. It's not the goaltending; it’s not two defensemen. It's been a team effort. And that's how you win hockey games.’’

Trouba seconded that.

“I think we're playing better hockey,’’ Trouba said. “As a team, we're gelling a little bit better and playing better, and over the course of the last — whatever, month-and-a-half — we've been a lot better. So, keep playing.’’

The team opted to stay over in Montreal after Thursday’s game and had an optional practice. Fifteen players, including both goalies, Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak, practiced.