Rangers must find a way to turn season around after nosedive

Their Christmas break over, the Rangers are back to work Friday, practicing, and then flying to Tampa for a two-game trip to the Sunshine State, where they will face the Lightning Saturday and the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Monday.

When last we saw them, the Rangers were an utter mess. They were blown out by the rival Devils Monday in the last game before the break, had lost to Carolina the day before, and on Christmas Day, they were tied for last in the Metropolitan Division with the Islanders, having lost 13 of their last 17 games.

Chris Kreider, the longest-tenured Rangers player, and the franchise’s third all-time goalscorer, was a healthy scratch against the Devils, with coach Peter Laviolette saying after the game, “We need more’’ from Kreider.

After the Devils game, leading scorer Artemi Panarin was asked what he thought the problem has been.

“It could be many things,’’ he said. “I feel like, everywhere, we . . . have extra weight on us. Like everyone is trying too hard. Maybe we’re, I don't know, not relaxed enough or something. Because I can promise, everyone on the team wants to win. Everyone works hard. But sometimes, if you don't have confidence, if you're not in the right place, mentally, you just feel like everything harder than this.’’

So as the 16-17-1 Blueshirts embark on the rest of their season, the only question for them is whether what has gone wrong for them is fixable.

With 48 games left in the season, the Rangers have time to turn things around, but how would they do that, exactly? The problems they have had that have caused this nosedive don’t show any signs of being able to correct themselves; and it’s hard to see what the coach, management or ownership could do to reverse the team’s fortunes.

This season, they brought back essentially the same team — minus fourth-line center Barclay Goodrow — that won the Presidents’ Trophy last season. So did last season’s team overachieve in a huge way, or has this year’s team underachieved in a massive way?

Mika Zibanejad was supposed to be the team’s No. 1 center, but he has struggled, and has been demoted in some games to the third line. Through 34 games, his six goals and 15 assists project to 14 goals and 36 assists (50 points) over a full 82-game season. Those are not first-line center numbers.

Even worse, Zibanejad, who’s always been a strong two-way player, is a team-worst minus-19, tied for fourth-worst in the NHL. Plus/minus isn’t a statistic valued by the analytics community, but that’s a bad number.

So is Zibanejad a good player having a bad year? Or is he a 31-year-old player entering the back nine of his career?

Not that it’s all his fault, either. The defense has been poor, and other players haven’t produced what they’re expected to, either. Vincent Trocheck, who, with Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere made up one of the best lines in the league last season, is on pace for 48 points this season. He had 77 last year. Lafreniere, whose breakout season last year and fast start this year earned him a seven-year, $52.15 million contract extension, has one assist in his last eight games.

Might GM Chris Drury, who’s already made two trades this month, sending captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim and young forward Kaapo Kakko to Seattle, fire Laviolette to try and change things up? It’s probably not something Drury wants to do, but if the losing continues, might he be forced to?

Sometimes it’s just not your year. And if Drury reaches that conclusion, then it may make sense for the Rangers to become sellers at the trade deadline, rather than buyers. Maybe they can get back draft picks for players like forward Reilly Smith, free-agent-to-be defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Will Borgen, and re-stock the prospect pipeline.

Then they can sign Boston College forward Gabe Perreault after his college season is over, put him in the lineup at the end of the season, and just start getting ready for next year.

Is it early to start thinking that way? Maybe a little. But as the great Yogi Berra once said, “It gets late early around here.’’