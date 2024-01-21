Struggling Rangers finding different ways to lose, don't have answers

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Right now, the Rangers do not seem to have any answers.

The scene in the Blueshirts’ locker room after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the struggling Kings in goalie Jonathan Quick’s return to Los Angeles was one of pure frustration.

Players spoke afterward with monotone voices and eyes glazed over about the loss – and the mounting losses.

“Well, we just lost a game, so there should be frustration, and probably guys are [ticked] off,’’ said a grim-faced coach Peter Laviolette.

The 18-4-1 start is well behind the Rangers now. They were 10-11-1 in their last 22 entering Sunday’s game against the lowly Ducks, the third game of their four-game Western road trip. The Rangers lost the first two games of this trip.

And just as they were finding all kinds of different ways to win when they were hot, they are now finding all kinds of different ways to lose.

When they were going through a tough stretch just before the trip began, the prevailing theme most nights was that the Rangers were outshooting opponents and not giving up much in the way of scoring chances against. But, the chances they did allow were, in Laviolette’s words, “loud.’’ And opponents were taking advantage.

Against the Kings, that wasn’t the case. This time, the Rangers didn’t generate much offense and never seemed in control. From the time of defenseman K’Andre Miller’s partial breakaway chance at 3:51 of the first period until Jacob Trouba’s blue line blast on a power play at 6:16 of the second, the Rangers went 22 minutes and 25 seconds without a shot on goal.

“We're going through it a little bit right now,’’ Trouba said. “There's no magic answer to get out of this. I think we just have to look at each other. We’ve all got to try to bring a little more. The work is there, it's just, we're fighting to get the result.’’

Laviolette’s spin Saturday night, and the team message overall, was that the Rangers – outshot 12-2 in the first period against a Kings squad that had been 1-5-4 in its previous 10 games – started poorly, but played fine the last two periods. The coach’s argument was that, after being thoroughly outplayed and allowing a goal in the last minute of the first period by Kevin Fiala, the Rangers played the Kings evenly after that. They tied it 1-1 on a pretty goal by Chris Kreider (set up by Adam Fox) in the second period before giving up the winner late in the period to Quinton Byfield.

But the Rangers produced only 23 shots on goal and their top three forwards -- Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad -- had one each. And in a one-goal game, the power play went 0-for-3, including coming up empty on a 6-on-4 advantage over the final 1:37. Alexis Lafreniere had a chance to tie it late when he was all alone at the side of the net, but he couldn't lift a rebound chance over David Rittich's left pad.

The man advantage unit entered Sunday’s game still in second place overall in the league, at a 28.1% success rate. But it was 2-for-16 (12.5%) over the previous five games.

At 28-15-2 entering Sunday’s game, the Rangers were clinging to first place in the Metropolitan Division by the slimmest of margins. They held a two-point lead (58-56) over Philadelphia going into Sunday, with Carolina one point back of the Flyers before its home game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. The Flyers lost in regulation Sunday afternoon to the Ottawa Senators.

“It's a game of inches right now, and bounces,’’ Miller said. “And it just of seems like they're not going our way.’’

Trouba was asked how the Rangers are going to get out of this funk.

“Work out of it,’’ he said. “No one's feeling feel bad for us … When adversity faces you, I think people deal with it in different ways, and I think everyone's got to bring a little bit more. We're right there. It's not a matter of not getting the opportunities, or getting way outplayed … These are pretty close games. We're just not capitalizing.

“And I mean, it's frustrating. But the only way to get through it is continue to work.’’