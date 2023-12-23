Rangers collapse against Oilers, losing after giving up four goals in third period

Back on Oct. 26, when the Rangers played the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season, they didn’t have to worry about defending Oilers star Connor McDavid, who missed the game in Rogers Place that night with an upper-body injury.

But McDavid was back in the lineup Friday night, and the Oilers, under new coach Kris Knoblauch — the former coach of the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm team — were coming into Madison Square Garden with seven wins in their last 10 games, including a comeback win Thursday against the Devils in Newark. So this one always figured to be a much more challenging game for the Blueshirts.

The Oilers, playing the final game of their three-game, pre-Christmas trip to the tri-state area, scored four goals in the third period to come from behind and beat the Rangers, 4-3, in front of a stunned Garden crowd.

The Rangers seemed equally stunned afterward, and at a loss to explain why they were outplayed so badly over the final two periods of their penultimate game before the NHL’s Christmas break.

“I thought we were missing energy,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “Throughout the entire game we just didn’t have we have the ‘pop’ that we needed. When we did start to skate a little bit toward them, we went East-West, turned it over, and just kind of killed everything.’’

The Rangers (22-8-1) led 1-0 entering the third period, thanks in large part to some great work by their goaltender Jonathan Quick, who made 18 saves in the first two periods, including 11 in a lopsided second period.

But Quick couldn’t keep the Oilers (15-15-1) at bay the entire game. Edmonton got goals 70 seconds apart by Zach Hyman and Evander Kane, to put them ahead, 2-1, at the 4:17 mark of the period.

And when Laviolette called his timeout after the Kane goal to try and halt the Oilers’ momentum, it didn’t help. Warren Foegele scored at 6:36, to make it 3-1, and Ryan McLeod scored at 9:52 to make it 4-1.

The Rangers tried to rally late, but it was too late. Mika Zibanejad’s six-on-four goal, at 15:42, pulled them to within 4-2, and then rookie Will Cuylle scored on a shot that crossed the goal line just before time expired to make it 4-3. But the Rangers took no solace from making the score more respectable.

“I thought throughout the whole game, it wasn’t a great game by us, by any means,’’ Zibanejad said. “I didn’t think we got up to our level. We still have a lead in the going into the third, [but] we’ve just got to be better than that.

“But thankfully, we get a chance to redeem ourselves tomorrow, and finish off on a good note before the break.’’

The Rangers close out their pre-Christmas schedule by hosting Buffalo Saturday at the Garden.

Blake Wheeler opened the scoring at 11:03 of the first period, banging in a slick, between-the-legs, backhand feed from Zibanejad from behind the net. But that goal didn’t hold up.