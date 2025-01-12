Rangers rookie Adam Edstrom has been steady presence all season long

LAS VEGAS – Peter Laviolette couldn’t stifle a laugh when asked if beating the Vegas Golden Knights, the No. 3 team overall in the NHL standings, and winning consecutive games for the first time since mid-November, signaled a turnaround for the previously struggling Rangers.

“It’s two wins,’’ Laviolette, the Rangers’ coach, said with a chuckle. “But I do think that the guys, we're playing a better brand of hockey right now.’’

The Rangers, who reached NHL .500 with their 2-1 victory over Vegas Saturday, won two games in a row for the first time since they won three straight from Nov. 14-19. They are 4-1-1 since the beginning of the new calendar year, and they continue their three-game road trip with games Tuesday in Denver against the Avalanche and Thursday in Salt Lake City against Utah Hockey Club.

After that they have four straight games against teams against whom they are competing for a wild-card spot – Columbus, Montreal, Ottawa and Philadelphia.

But if the Rangers can build on wins over Vegas Saturday and the Devils in overtime Thursday, then they would be back on track after a dismal 4-15 stretch from mid-November through the end of December.

“We're looking to get wins, follow up wins, and just haven't been able to get that done. And that's on us,’’ Laviolette said. “But right now, this is where we're at. I think it's 4-1-1 in the last six, and guys are competing, they're working, playing good defense, and good things can happen.’’

One of the guys who has been working is rookie Adam Edstrom, the 6-6, 241-pound Swede who scored the winning goal on Saturday.

Edstrom, who surprised some by forcing his way onto the opening night roster with a strong training camp and preseason, said he’s proud of the fact that he’s been able to maintain his lineup spot for every game. He’s played in all 42 games this season, even as Laviolette has had to get creative in working new players into the lineup during the Rangers' struggles.

The goal was Edstrom’s third of the season, to go with three assists, and came when he drove the net with his back to the goalie and sort of pulled Brodzinski’s pass backwards and past Ilya Samsonov.

“I got a tip on the puck and it went in,’’ Edstrom said. “It’s one of those things – you pretty much practice tips from everywhere… that’s one of those things that I’ll kind of put some time and effort in and [practice tipping] the shots from the side.’’

Edstrom had left the game in the first period after dropping to block a shot and needing to go to the locker room to get checked out. But he returned to start the second period and was in the right position to get his stick on Brodzinski’s pass.

“I just threw it towards his body,’’ Brodzinski said. “It was going back post, towards Eddie, just a big body going to the net… that was a big thing that we wanted to do . . . is just get pucks towards the net.’’

It was an example of the simple, consistent game Edstrom has played all season, a perfect illustration of why Laviolette likes him so. The coach knows in Edstrom, he’s going to get a hard-driving, physical, big body who is always where he’s supposed to be.