Rangers-Flyers playoff schedule

Rangers-Flyers Stanley Cup playoff schedule
GAME 1 Thurs., April 17 / Madison Square Garden 7 p.m. MSG, CNBC
GAME 2 Sun., April 20 / Madison Square Garden Noon NBC
GAME 3 Tues., April 22 / Wells Fargo Center 8 p.m. MSG, CNBC
GAME 4 Fri, April 25 / Wells Fargo Center 7 p.m. MSG, CNBC
GAME 5* Sun, April 27 / Madison Square Garden Noon NBC
GAME 6* Tues, April 29 / Wells Fargo Center TBD MSG
GAME 7* Wed, April 30 / Madison Square Garden TBD MSG
*If necessary
MSG will televise this round, no regional cable coverage afterward.