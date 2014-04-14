SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers-Flyers playoff schedule

J.T. Miller of the Rangers collides with Tye McGinn of...

J.T. Miller of the Rangers collides with Tye McGinn of the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 26, 2014. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Zipay

Rangers-Flyers Stanley Cup playoff schedule

GAME 1    Thurs., April 17 / Madison Square Garden      7 p.m. MSG, CNBC

GAME 2    Sun., April 20 / Madison Square Garden     Noon       NBC

GAME 3     Tues., April 22 / Wells Fargo Center            8 p.m.     MSG, CNBC

GAME 4      Fri, April 25 / Wells Fargo Center            7 p.m.  MSG, CNBC         

GAME 5*    Sun, April 27 / Madison Square Garden          Noon   NBC

GAME 6*    Tues, April 29 / Wells Fargo Center   TBD    MSG

GAME 7*    Wed, April 30 / Madison Square Garden     TBD   MSG                       

*If necessary

MSG will televise this round, no regional cable coverage afterward.

More Rangers

Didn't find what you were looking for?