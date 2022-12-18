John Tortorella benches Kevin Hayes, who leads Flyers in scoring

PHILADELPHIA – Center Kevin Hayes, the former Ranger who leads the Flyers in scoring, was scratched by coach John Tortorella for Saturday’s game against the Rangers at Wells Fargo Arena. Hayes, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 31 games, had been benched for the third period of the Flyers’ 2-1 win over the Devils on Thursday.

Tortorella, the former Rangers coach, declined to explain his decision to scratch Hayes, who signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Flyers as a free agent in 2019. He is the team’s highest-paid player with an annual salary cap hit of $7.142 million. He declined to comment about it to Flyers reporters at Philadelphia’s morning skate.

Another ex-Ranger, defenseman Tony DeAngelo, returned to the Flyers’ lineup after being scratched for two games and missing the next three due to the death of his grandmother. Justin Braun, another ex-Ranger, originally was supposed to be scratched to make room for DeAngelo in the lineup, but he played instead as the Flyers went with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Also, the Flyers were stunned by the abrupt decision of forward Lukas Sedlak to leave the team and return home to the Czech Republic. “I’d rather be home with my family,’’ he told reporters at the morning skate.

Former Islander Kieffer Bellows was called up from the Flyers’ Lehigh Valley farm team to replace Sedlak.

Halak starts in Philly

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant opted to start backup Jaroslav Halak (1-6-1, 3.04 GAA, .888 save percentage) in the front end of the back-to-back that continues Sunday in Chicago. It was Halak’s first game in exactly two weeks – he played in the 5-2 loss to Chicago at the Garden Dec. 3.

Halak playing Saturday sets up No. 1 Igor Shesterkin (15-4-4, 2.45, .917) to play Sunday in Chicago.

Blue notes

Gallant made one other lineup change. He re-inserted LW Sammy Blais, who was scratched for Thursday’s win over Toronto, and scratched RW Julien Gauthier. D Ben Harpur played his second straight game, meaning D Libor Hajek sat out a second straight.