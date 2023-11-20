Rangers' Adam Fox makes trip to Dallas and skates with team

DALLAS – Defenseman Adam Fox, who has been on long-term injured reserve since leaving the Nov. 2 game against Carolina, following a knee-to-knee collision with Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, made the trip to Dallas with the Rangers, and was able to skate with the team at its morning skate Monday at the American Airlines Center.

Fox, who must be out at least 10 games and 24 days, missed his sixth game Monday when the Rangers played the Dallas Stars. He is ineligible to return until Nov. 29 at Madison Square Garden, against the Detroit Red Wings. On Monday, he skated in a red (no-contact) jersey, and coach Peter Laviolette was asked what the team hopes to get out of bringing Fox on the trip, which continues Wednesday in Pittsburgh and Friday in Philadelphia.

“I think it's just the next step,’’ Laviolette said. “It's a chance to work with him, and we're here, so to bring him on the road and get him some extra work, off the ice, and on the ice, I think that's important in the progression.’’

Fox was the second-leading scorer on the team at the time of his injury. He has three goals and eight assists (11 points) in 10 games.

Chytil stays home

While Fox was on the trip, C Filip Chytil, also out since that Nov. 2 game with an upper-body injury, was not. Chytil is on regular injured reserve, which only requires a seven-day shutdown, and so he has been eligible to return for more than two weeks. But he has not skated.

Blue notes:

The Rangers were scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh following Monday’s game. They are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, play Wednesday night against the Penguins, and then fly to Philadelphia, where they face the Flyers Friday afternoon before returning home to play Boston Saturday afternoon.