On a day when the Rangers shook things up in a big way by trading away their captain, Jacob Trouba, the team dropped yet another bombshell when ESPN reported the Blueshirts had agreed to an eight-year contract extension with goaltender Igor Shesterkin that will pay him an average annual salary between $11.5 million and $12 million.

Shesterkin, who will be 29 later this month, was set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer, and he reportedly had turned down an eight-year deal on the eve of the season opener that would have paid him $88 million over eight years. That would have made him the highest paid goaltender in NHL history, but he had been thought to be seeking a deal that would pay him an average of $12 million, which would make him the highest-paid Ranger. Artemi Panarin currently holds that distinction, with his $11.642 million average.

Shesterkin has not spoken about his contract negotiations, other than telling the media on the second day of training camp, “I have one more year. I don't care about it.’’

Rangers general manager Chris Drury, who doesn’t speak to the media often, told reporters on a Zoom call prior to training camp, “You all know what I think of Igor and what we all think about Igor around here. We certainly hope he's here, and a Ranger for a long time.’’

Shesterkin entered Friday night’s game against Pittsburgh with an 8-9-1 record, a 3.05 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout. He was 36-17-2 last season, with a goals-against average of 2.58, a save percentage of .913, and four shutouts, and is 148-68-18 in his NHL career, with 16 shutouts (including one against Pittsburgh on opening night) a career GAA of 2.48 and a career save percentage of .920.

He was 10-6 in the playoffs last spring, with a 2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage, as the Rangers made it to the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three years, losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida in six games. In his career, he is 23-20 in the playoffs, with a 2.41 GAA and a .928 save percentage.