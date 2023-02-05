Rangers recall Will Cuylle, Sammy Blais from AHL Hartford

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – The sprint to the finish begins Monday for the Rangers when they open their post-All Star break schedule against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden. They play four games in six nights in their first week after the NHL All-Star Game, and 33 games in 67 nights to finish the season.

“It's a heavy schedule, but it's just (a game) every second day, and you get ready for it,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after the team reconvened at its MSG Training Center practice facility Sunday. “And it's sort of split up a little bit, where… we play four games here and then we got three days off, so those are good little breaks.

“So, I don't mind it one bit,’’ he continued. “You're coming down to the end, guys want to play games. And as long as you can stay healthy, that's the key. But, you know, keep playing. We’re playing well. Keep it going.’’

The Rangers will begin the final portion of their season with a full, 23-man roster after they recalled rookie Will Cuylle and veteran Sammy Blais Sunday from AHL Hartford. Blais had been sent to Hartford Jan. 24 on a two-week conditioning stint after he had failed to score a goal in 38 games with the Rangers and had lost his spot in the lineup.

Cuylle was called up the day Blais was sent down, and played two games with the Rangers before the break. The team sent him back to Hartford on Jan. 28 and he played two games there, on Wednesday and Friday, scoring a goal in Wednesday’s game.

“The kid (Cuylle) came up here and played well, and he deserved another call-up,’’ Gallant said of Cuylle, who turned 21 Sunday. “And Sammy was coming back. That was part of the whole deal.’’

Blais played five games in Hartford and scored four goals, including one in his first game there on Jan. 25, and two in his last game, Feb. 3. While he admitted it was initially disappointing to be sent down, he said he went down with a positive attitude, and ultimately he believes the short time in the AHL was good for him in terms of restoring some lost confidence.

“I played like 20 minutes a night,’’ he said. “It was good.

“Here, you're playing (on the) fourth line, you don't go on the ice as much,’’ he continued. “And when you go on the ice, you don't want to make mistakes or whatever. So I think it was good for me to go down there and play with the puck more, and play a lot of minutes.’’

“It doesn't matter what league you're playing in,’’ Gallant said. “The American Hockey League is a very good hockey league, as we know, and (Blais) went down there and got some confidence, and he felt real good about his game. And now he's going to come back up and you know, hopefully, things will go real well for him here.’’

With the recalls of Blais and Cuylle, if there isn’t a trade or some other kind of roster move, there will be two healthy forwards scratched for Monday’s game. On Sunday, both Blais and Cuylle were skating on a four-man fourth line, with center Jake Leschyshyn and right wing Julien Gauthier, and Vitali Kravtsov was skating as the fourth man on the Kid Line, with Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.

“Go play, play well, and stay in the lineup,’’ Gallant said of the challenge facing the forwards on the bottom two lines. “Obviously with two extra forwards now, guys are going to be fighting for ice time. And that's a good thing.’’