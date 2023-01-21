Gerard Gallant makes changes, puts Kid Line back together

Gerard Gallant was a little grumpy after the Rangers’ loss to the Boston Bruins Thursday night, and the coach had some critical words for his second line, which he had tweaked during the game because he said he was unhappy with their defensive work.

So when the Rangers went back to work Saturday with an open practice at Madison Square Garden after Friday’s day off, it was no surprise to see Gallant had broken up that second line, and in fact had changed all the lines.

Artemi Panarin, who was added to the All-Star roster Thursday night, was bumped up to the first line, to play with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Center Vincent Trocheck got two new, grinding, straight-line wingers in Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow, and Vitali Kravtsov was dropped to the fourth line.

Oh, and the Kid Line – Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko – was back together.

“They’re always coming back to my line,’’ Chytil joked about having Lafrenière and Kakko on his wings again. “I say it all the time, we have good chemistry, we know each other. So nothing new for us.’’

“When I saw the (practice) jerseys this morning, I was like, ‘I don't have to even talk with them,’ ’’ Kakko said with a grin. “What they do out there, we already know. We've been playing so many games together. So it feels like, for us, there was just a couple of games (apart) and we are back again. So we know what to do.’’

This is the third time together this season for the Kid Line. The trio didn’t look so dynamic in their first time together, but they looked better the second time. As a unit, they have been on ice for 10 goals for, and five against in 164:57 of five-on-five time this season, according to the analytics site Natural Stat Trick. And they’ve outshot opponents 74-67.

Gallant was asked what the biggest news of all the changes was: Was it breaking up the second line of Panarin, Trocheck and Kravtsov? Was it putting Panarin and Zibanejad together? Or was it putting the Kid Line, which had been the Rangers’ most dynamic line in the playoffs last year, back together?

“All those things,’’ he said. “We were disappointed the other night (against Boston), we think we could have played better. And again, we played the best team in the league, and it was pretty even up. When we go back and watch it, it wasn't as bad as I thought. But again, we gave them more than we should have. I'm just trying to make a little bit of balance and see where we go with it.

“I mean, it’s a lot of changes, but you know, we're just trying to get the best lineup available to us, what we think.’’

Notes & quotes: Forward Julien Gauthier, who missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, skated in a regular, full-contact jersey, which means he is likely to come off the injured list and return for Monday’s game against Florida. The Rangers also placed forward Jonny Brodzinski on waivers, presumably in order to return him to AHL Hartford once he clears … The players all enjoyed the atmosphere of the open practice, which saw 6,500 attend. “It's a fun atmosphere,’’ K’Andre Miller said. “It made for one memorable, memorable practice.’’ The crowd sang Happy Birthday to Miller, who turned 23. “Love it,’’ Miller said of the gesture.