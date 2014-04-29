Rangers Game 6: Five things before a big night in Philadelphia

1. The Rangers are making it very clear they do not want to take the chance of a winner-take all Game 7 in New York on Wednesday at 7 p.m, Coach Alain Vigneault would not reveal his lineup, but I'm thinking J.T. Miller will be in for Dan Carcillo again.

2. The Flyers are promising to be more aggressive and not change their game plan.

3. Flyers coach Craig Berube will bench D Hal Gill and put in Erik Gustafsson for "more speed"

4. Refs tonight are Steve Kozari and Dean Morton.

5. If this does go to Game 7, NYR are 4-0 all time at home, not 5-0 as has been reported elsewhere. They won in Washington in the first round last year.