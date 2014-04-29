SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers Game 6: Five things before a big night in Philadelphia

Rangers center J.T. Miller skates against the New Jersey Devils...

Rangers center J.T. Miller skates against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 7, 2013) Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Zipay

1. The Rangers are making it very clear they do not want to take the chance of a winner-take all Game 7 in New York on Wednesday at 7 p.m,  Coach Alain Vigneault would not reveal his lineup, but I'm thinking J.T. Miller will be in for Dan Carcillo again.

2. The Flyers are promising to be more aggressive and not change their game plan.

3. Flyers coach Craig Berube will bench D Hal Gill and put in Erik Gustafsson for "more speed"

4. Refs tonight are Steve Kozari and Dean Morton.

5. If this does go to Game 7, NYR are 4-0 all time at home, not 5-0 as has been reported elsewhere. They won in Washington in the first round last year.

More Rangers

Didn't find what you were looking for?