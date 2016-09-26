Rangers gradually getting World Cup players back

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The Rangers are getting some of their regulars back for training camp practices and exhibition games.

Captain Ryan McDonagh and forwards Derek Stepan and J.T. Miller, who played in the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, were at the team’s practice center Monday but will not play in the first two preseason games, against the Islanders on Tuesday and the Devils on Thursday at the Garden.

McDonagh and Stepan, who played for Team USA, and Miller, who was a member of Team North America, went through light off-ice workouts on Monday, and are expected to skate with some of the injured players Tuesday and practice for the first time on Wednesday with Thursday’s non-game group, coach Alain Vigneault said. It is possible that one or more could play on Saturday in New Jersey on next Monday in Philadelphia.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who played for Team Sweden, is arriving in New York Tuesday, but Vigneault said he will not practice until Saturday. So Lundqvist will miss the first three preseason games but likely will be in the nets for one or more of the three remaining games next week.

Mats Zuccarello is the lone Ranger remaining in Toronto, playing for Team Europe, which is playing a best-of-three final against Team Canada. His return will be determined by how long that series goes.