Rangers' Vincent Trocheck plays key role with goal, two assists in victory over Predators

NASHVILLE – Vincent Trocheck led the way for the Rangers in their 4-3 comeback win over the Nashville Predators Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, contributing on each of the Blueshirts’ goals. He assisted on the first two, scored the third, and was battling with Nashville defenseman Jeremy Lauzon on Ryan Lindgren’s game-winner at 5:10 of the third period, when Lindgren’s shot/pass banked in off Lauzon’s skate and beat Nashville goalie Kevin Lankinen.

“He really cranked it up,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Trocheck. “He played a great game. I really liked the line that we put together, it was Trocheck and [Jonny] Brodzinski. I thought that they did a lot of good things out there. They're fast, they're on the forecheck in the offensive zone. So they made some big plays.’’

Trocheck had been centering the Rangers’ best line, between wingers Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière, but when Laviolette decided to change things up, he put No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad between those two and moved Trocheck to a new line, with Chris Kreider on the left and Brodzinski on the right.

“It was just a wake up call,’’ Trocheck said of Laviolette’s switching up the lines. “After the first period we were bad, so he had to do something to kind of spark us, and changing up the lines was what he went with.’’

Quick in net on Sunday?

With the Rangers playing a back-to-back set – they play the San Jose Sharks at home Sunday – Laviolette started Igor Shesterkin in goal Saturday, which suggests he may go with backup Jonathan Quick Sunday.

“I think standard practice is probably that… you probably play your starter in the first game, and that second game oftentimes is built for a backup,’’ Laviolette said when asked if there is a rule of thumb on how to split goalies in a back-to-back. “There's things that change that. It could be a division game in the second game, [or] it could be numbers, career numbers for a goaltender [against a particular opponent] that might switch it. But we'll just go day to day with our group. Both goaltenders are playing extremely well.’’

Blue notes

D Zac Jones was the Rangers’ lone scratch.