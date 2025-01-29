Rangers suffer deflating shutout loss to Hurricanes at the Garden

The homestand started off so well for the Rangers. They were storming back in January, after an awful December, and were knocking on the door of a playoff spot after big victories last week over Ottawa and Philadelphia.

But things turned sour with a stunning last-second loss to Colorado Sunday. Then, in the homestand finale Tuesday night, it all came crashing down with a thud as the Rangers gave up a goal in the first minute of the first period, one in the last minute of the second, and two in early in the third in a deflating 4-0 loss to the new-look Carolina Hurricanes.

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist for Carolina (31-16-4), playing its second game since its monster trade Friday that brought over Mikko Rantanen from Colorado and Taylor Hall from Chicago in exchange for Martin Necas and Jack Drury going to the Avalanche. And goaltender Frederik Andersen, playing just his seventh game of the season, made 22 saves to earn his first shutout.

The Rangers fell to 24-22-4 (52 points) and failed to gain ground in their chase for a playoff berth. They remained three points behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot. They’ll try to pick up the pieces when they go to Boston for an afternoon game Saturday before coming back home Sunday for a game against Vegas.

Svechnikov scored 56 seconds into the game to give Carolina the early lead. It was the fifth time this season that the Rangers have allowed a goal in the first minute of the game, and the ninth time they’ve allowed one in the first two minutes.

Things stabilized somewhat the rest of the period, but in the second, the Rangers needed Igor Shesterkin (22 saves) to come up big several times to prevent the game from getting away. His most memorable saves came when he stopped Eric Robinson on a clean breakaway after a bad Rangers line change at 6:36, and a huge pad save at 7:52 on a two-on-zero one-timer by Rantanen after an offensive zone turnover by Mika Zibanejad.

Before those two, Shesterkin actually set up a scoring chance when he stopped a puck and quickly flicked a clearing pass up the middle that the speedy Filip Chytil chased down. Running out of room, Chytil went to his backhand but his shot went just wide.

With just over seven minutes left in the period, fourth-line center Sam Carrick had what looked like a golden chance to tie it when he had an open net in front of him with Andersen all the way over on the right post after saving Arthur Kaliyev’s shot. But Svechnikov raced back and managed to get his stick on the puck before Carrick could shoot it.

Then Svechnikov scored his second goal with 30.9 seconds left in the period to make it 2-0 Hurricanes. The Rangers had just killed off a penalty to Ryan Lindgren and Vincent Trocheck, at the end of his shift, found himself on a partial breakaway in the final minute. Chased by Shayne Gostisbehere, Trocheck opted not to shoot, but instead tried to drop a pass to a trailing K’Andre Miller. But the pass didn’t get through.

Gostisbehere corralled the puck and passed to Rantanen, who broke out the other way on a 3-on-1. The puck went across to Jackson Blake, back across to Rantanen, and then to the middle for Svechnikov for a tap in to a vacated net with Shesterkin out of position.

Goals by Sebastian Aho (from Svechnikov) at 1:04 of the third and by Seth Jarvis (from Jordan Martinook) at 2:30 made it 4-0 and ended any doubt about this one.