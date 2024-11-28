RALEIGH, N.C. – The last time the Rangers were in this building, which was then known as PNC Arena but now has been rechristened Lenovo Center, Chris Kreider’s third-period hat trick rescued the Blueshirts from a two-goal deficit to give the Rangers a series-clinching win over the Hurricanes in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

On Wednesday, when the Rangers returned here for the first time this season, they were in the throes of a three-game losing streak and didn’t have Kreider in the lineup, as he was out for the second straight game with what he revealed were back spasms. They were still without Filip Chytil, as well, out a sixth straight game with an upper-body injury.

And though they played their strongest game in a week, against a Carolina team that is leading the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers carried a lead into the third period, but couldn’t hold it.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s wraparound goal against Igor Shesterkin (26 saves) tied the score for Carolina at 9:54, and then, with Vincent Trocheck sitting out a hooking penalty, rookie Jackson Blake scored on a power play with 7:59 left to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and deal the Rangers (12-8-1) their fourth straight loss, and sixth in the last 10 games.

Despite the improved effort, the Rangers weren’t in the mood to look on the bright side.

“We ended up losing a hockey game we were winning going into the third period,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said. “Nobody feels good about that.’’

With the locker room still uneasy after reports surfaced this week that Rangers GM Chris Drury had alerted the rest of the league he was looking to make trades – Kreider and captain Jacob Trouba were named as among the players Drury was looking to ship out – the Rangers fell behind early, on a goal by Jack Drury – Chris Drury’s nephew. It came from a sharp angle at 4:53 of the first period.

But the Rangers started to push back in the second half of the period, and they tied it late in the period on a goal from Jonny Brodzinski, who was back in the lineup replacing Matt Rempe, who was sent back to Hartford Tuesday.

When the period was over, the shots on goal were 12-12, which felt like progress, given how they’d been badly outshot in their last three games. Even the totals for the game, 30-24 in favor of Carolina, seemed pretty manageable.

“I think we defended smart tonight,’’ forward Reilly Smith said. “I think we played better. We came up against a good team. There's no doubt about that. They're going to get their offense and they're going to get some sustained pressure, but I think we defended well as a group and we gave ourselves an opportunity to win.’’

The Hurricanes’ power play ended up playing a major role. Carolina finished 2-for-4 with the man advantage, while the Rangers were 0-for-2 and haven’t scored a power-play goal in seven straight games.

Carolina re-took the lead on Seth Jarvis’ power-play goal at 1:13 of the second, just as a penalty to Will Cuylle was expiring, but the Rangers tied it again on the first NHL goal by rookie Brett Berard, playing in his second NHL game. Berard whipped a wrister from the left wing past Martin on the short side to make it 2-2 at 9:13.

Then Adam Edstrom scored off a two-on-one pass from Smith to give the Rangers the lead, 3-2, with 1:11 left in the second. But they couldn’t hold the lead. And in the end, they took no solace from their improved play.

“Everybody knows it's probably a better effort for us,’’ Trouba said. “But there's not really any moral victories at this level.’’