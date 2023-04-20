Goalie Louis Domingue now in Rangers colors on taxi squad

NEWARK – A year ago, Louis Domingue came out of the bullpen at Madison Square Garden in the second overtime to backstop the Pittsburgh Penguins to a triple-OT win over the Rangers in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. On Thursday, the goaltender was wearing Rangers colors, and working with the taxi squad as the Rangers played Game 2 of their first-round series against the Devils at Prudential Center.

Was it a bit strange for him?

“I don't think I looked too much into this,’’ Domingue said after the Rangers’ morning skate Thursday. “If you can't beat them, join them kind of thing, you know? They offered me a good opportunity, so I had to take it.’’

Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue in net in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Rangers in Pittsburgh on May 13, 2022. Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Domingue, who famously had ordered a dinner of spicy pork and broccoli from a local restaurant before that playoff game, was the third-string goalie for the Penguins, but was forced to dress as backup to backup Casey DeSmith, who started because of an injury to No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry. And when DeSmith pulled himself because of an injury, Domingue had to enter the game.

After the season, the Rangers signed Domingue to a two-year, one-way contract to be their third goalie. He spent the season in Hartford with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate.

“It was one of those years where I didn't get a chance to play [in the NHL],’’ he said. “The goalies [Igor Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak] were healthy. So it's good on the organization. But I knew what was going to happen coming in.’’

Domingue did what the Rangers needed from him. He played in 45 games for Hartford and went 22-12-8 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .911 save percentage while serving as mentor to rookie Dylan Garand.

“At the end there, we had a good push, and we made the playoffs, which is something they haven't done in a while (in Hartford),’’ he said. “So I think you can say mission accomplished.’’