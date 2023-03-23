Rangers' Ryan Lindgren misses game vs. Hurricanes in Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – Defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who returned to the lineup Tuesday at the Garden against the Hurricanes after missing 11 games with a left shoulder injury, was out again for Thursday night's game. He tweaked his shoulder in Tuesday’s game.

Lindgren took part in the Rangers’ optional morning skate at PNC Arena, but the Rangers decided to take a cautious approach and keep him out for the rematch against the Hurricanes.

Lindgren suffered a twinge in his shoulder when he reached his arm out to grab at Carolina forward Jesper Fast late in the second period. He was called for a holding penalty on the play, and went to the penalty box in discomfort, hunched over and favoring the shoulder. He then left the box and went to the locker room.

He returned to the bench after his penalty was over, though, and played the entire third period. He ended up playing 16 minutes and 13 seconds, taking one shot on goal and finishing plus-1. Afterward, coach Gerard Gallant said he was told Lindgren was going to have to deal with incidences where he would tweak the shoulder and experience shooting pain.

“They told me not to worry about it,’’ Gallant said. “But I worry about it.’’

Lindgren did not practice Wednesday, given the day off for “maintenance.’’

Ben Harpur, the seventh defenseman, who played all 11 games that Lindgren missed, and then sat out when he returned, was back in the lineup.

Blue notes

The Rangers announced they have signed forward Bryce McConnell-Harper, their third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, to a three-year, entry level contract, which begins in 2023-24. McConnell-Harper, 18, serves as captain of the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League … The Rangers were scheduled to travel after Thursday’s game to Florida for Saturday’s game against the Panthers.