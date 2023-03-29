SportsHockeyNew York Rangers

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin has turned up his game a notch

Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers makes a save during the second period against the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Igor Shesterkin is scheduled to be in the net Thursday, coach Gerard Gallant said, when the Rangers visit the Devils in a crucial game at Prudential Center that will go a long way toward deciding who finishes where in the Metropolitan Division, and who would have home-ice advantage in a potential first-round playoff series between the teams.

For Shesterkin, the start will be significant. It would be his 54th of the season, which would be a career high. He appeared in 53 games last season.

That factoid was of no concern to Gallant, though.

“He's not close to being tired,’’ Gallant said of Shesterkin. “Fifty-four games for, what is he, a 26-year-old? It's not like he's playing 65, 70 games. If he plays under 60 games — which he's going to — I mean, that's a perfect number for us.’’

Including Thursday, the Rangers have eight games remaining in the regular season, with two sets of back-to-backs: Thursday-Friday and April 5-6. Assuming backup Jaroslav Halak starts one game in each of the back-to-back sets, that would mean a maximum of five starts remaining for Shesterkin after Thursday, which would give him a total of 59.

He has made it through the season healthy — to this point — for the first time in his NHL career. He missed time with groin injuries in each of the past two seasons, and there was the car accident that resulted in a broken rib that cost him games in 2020. He also missed the first two games of the bubble postseason series the Rangers played that summer in Toronto with a groin strain.

Shesterkin is 34-12-7 with a 2.54 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts. And after a sluggish return from the All-Star Game, he has turned his game up over the past month. In his last 11 starts, beginning with the 5-2 win over the Kings on Feb. 26, he is 9-2 with a 2.07 GAA, .931 save percentage and one shutout.

“He had a tough three weeks coming from the All-Star break, and, you know, everybody goes through those little things and it was a little hiccup,’’ Gallant said. “He wasn't bad. He just wasn't Igor. And I think you've seen the last month he's been pretty outstanding.’’

Shesterkin, like most of his teammates, was looking forward to facing the Devils Thursday.

“They’re a very good team, very fast,’’ he said. “They have a couple of great players, so it's going to be fun.’’

Shesterkin hopes it will be fun for him. He’s 1-1-1 in three games against the Devils this season with a 3.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage. There was that game at the Garden Nov. 28 when, after the Rangers blew a two-goal lead and lost, 5-3, Shesterkin told reporters he was “ashamed’’ of how he was playing. He’s 24-8-4 since that game, though, including a 4-3 OT win over the Devils in Newark Nov. 12.

No change for Lindgren. Gallant said the status of defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who has missed 14 of the last 15 games with a shoulder injury, is “the same. Just day-to-day, and doing real well,’’ he said. “We’re just being cautious.’’ Asked if he wants to get Lindgren into a game before the playoffs start, Gallant said, “To me, it’s not important,’’ adding “nobody wants to force anything.’’

