Rangers' Igor Shesterkin gets start in net against Red Wings after frustrating loss

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was last seen at Madison Square Garden throwing his stick away in frustration as he exited the ice following the Rangers’ loss Monday against Buffalo, was back in the net Wednesday when the Blueshirts played the Detroit Red Wings.

“I mean, we all felt the same way,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said when asked at the team’s optional morning skate whether he liked the show of emotion from his goaltender. “I think that when you're winning hockey games, there's got to be a hate-to-lose [attitude]. He hates losing and he was frustrated. We all were..’’

Shesterkin had allowed four goals against Buffalo, the last coming on a backdoor one-timer from Kyle Okposo with 6.7 seconds left. He started Wednesday with a goals-against average of 2.59 and a save percentage of .914.

Fox back, but Chytil still on LTIR

Defenseman Adam Fox was activated off long-term injured reserve and re-entered the lineup, but center Filip Chytil, who was injured in the same Nov. 2 game as Fox, remained on LTIR. Fox was asked at the morning skate how Chytil is doing.

“It's not for me to comment on Fil, but I assume he's doing well, and he’s obviously a guy that we'd love to have back as well,’’ Fox said. “I was kind of progressing on my own terms. And he was on his own terms too.’’

With Fox back in the lineup, Zac Jones was scratched.

Kane skates at MSG

Former Ranger Patrick Kane was back at the Garden taking part in the morning skate with his new team, Detroit, with whom he signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract Tuesday. Kane, who had offseason hip surgery, did not dress for the Red Wings, but told reporters that while he felt good, he hopes to be able to play within the next week to 10 days.