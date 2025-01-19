Rangers beat Blue Jackets 1-0 in a shootout behind Igor Shesterkin's outstanding performance

They wanted two points.

They needed two points.

And they got them thanks to Igor Shesterkin.

The Rangers escaped the Garden with a 1-0 shootout win over the Blue Jackets Saturday night after a spectacular performance from Shesterkin, who made 27 saves. He stopped every shot he faced, including all three in the shootout.

“He's played really well for us and we need that,” Peter Laviolette said of Shesterkin, who recorded his second shutout this season and the 17th of his career. “We're in a position where we've got to win games, win points."

Vincent Trocheck scored the lone goal in the shootout. The center slowly weaved into the zone before using a deke to beat Daniil Tarasov (26 saves).

The win moved the Rangers (22-20-3) within three points of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They extended their point streak to seven (5-0-2) and are 6-1-2 in 2025.

"Winning games, confidence is coming back or is back,” Trocheck said. “We're just playing better hockey all around. Whenever you play a smarter, better brand of hockey then you just feel more confident about your game."

The surprising Blue Jackets (22-17-7, 51 points) had their six-game win streak snapped. They still gained a point and currently sit in the first wild-card spot.

Tarasov entered 4-6-1 with an .862 save percentage, but the Rangers were limited to taking harmless shots from the perimeter for most of the game. The most difficult save he had to make was a pad stop on Will Cuylle at the right post late in the second period.

Tarasov also benefited from some good fortune as Adam Fox hit the post in the first period. Later in the first, Arthur Kaliyev redirected Chris Kreider’s drive from the high slot off the crossbar.

Mostly, the Blueshirts’ forays into Columbus’ zone would either end in a turnover or one shot that would be quickly cleared out.

Shesterkin could not say the same as he had to work early, as the Blue Jackets outshot the Rangers 15-4 in the first period. Shesterkin’s toughest save was a goalmouth stop on Mathieu Olivier. He later turned away Kent Johnson 1:30 into the second period.

Neither the Rangers nor the Blue Jackets created much in the third, with Mika Zibanejad’s attempt at The Michigan goal late in the period being the best chance either team had. Zibanejad skated behind the opposing net with the puck, lifted it onto his stick and tried to flick a backhand shot into the top corner of the net in a lacrosse-style shot.

Other than that, Zibanejad had a relatively tough night as he committed both penalites the Rangers were assessed and was struck in the face with a stick blade. He also had two breakaway attempts in the overtime period that Tarasov turned away. He did win 9 of 14 faceoffs.

Notes & quotes: The Rangers' scratches were Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey and defenseman Zac Jones . . . Trocheck, who is third in the league in faceoff win percentage, won 11 of 15 faceoffs . . . Cuylle had a game-high seven hits . . . Before the game, the Garden held a moment of silence for legendary photographer George Kalinsky, who passed away Thursday night.