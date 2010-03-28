Rangers insert Parenteau, Eriksson into lineup

TORONTO - For P.A. Parenteau, who will be an unrestricted free agent in June, last night's game marked yet another call-up and perhaps a final chance to showcase his talents. For 35-year-old defenseman Anders Eriksson, a former first-round pick who won a Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 1998, it was a chance to contribute with his eighth NHL team.

With only eight games to play, the Rangers' task was clear, even to newcomers Parenteau, subbing for the injured Ryan Callahan, and Eriksson, whose experience gave him the nod over rookie Matt Gilroy.

"It's a do-or-die situation every night for the Rangers," said Parenteau, who scored the first goal at 10:25 of the first period last night, his second as a Ranger. "I'm glad to be a part of it, to try and help them make the playoffs."

Parenteau, who missed about a month in Hartford with a concussion, played and then missed two others with post-concussion symptoms. But in the last six AHL games, he had four goals and five assists. "Got my legs back," he said.

Eriksson was acquired from Phoenix on March 3 for goalie Mikka Wiikman and a 2011 seventh-round pick. He had three assists in eight games in Hartford.

Avery injured

Sean Avery injured his left leg with 7:20 left in the second period after he was checked into the boards by D Luke Schenn. He did not return . . . Aaron Voros, a healthy scratch for 15 of the last 17 games, was in the lineup . . . Brian Boyle (foot) sat for the third straight game. Enver Lisin was a healthy scratch . . . The Rangers wore their home blue uniforms for the first time on the road because the Leafs chose to wear their third jerseys.