On paper, this first matchup of the season between the New York hockey rivals didn’t look like a fair fight. The Rangers, with forward Jimmy Vesey coming off long-term injured reserve and entering the lineup, finally had their best lineup available; the Islanders, meanwhile, were missing two top-six forwards, including Mat Barzal, and three of their top six defensemen.

But in the end, it was a familiar problem — weak special teams play — that did the Islanders in, as the Rangers got a shorthanded goal, a power-play goal, and an empty-net goal with more than three minutes left to pull out a 5-2 win in Sunday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden.

Artemi Panarin had two goals — one on the power play and the second into the empty net with 3:22 remaining — and goaltender Igor Shesterkin had 35 saves, as the Rangers improved to 8-2-1. They had been outshot 87-37 in their previous two games, leading to coach Peter Laviolette scrambling all his lines and defense pairs for this game.

But they grabbed the lead early, on a shorthanded goal by Chris Kreider, at 3:44 of the first period. The goal was set up by Kreider’s longtime linemate, Mika Zibanejad, who had been separated from Kreider at even strength but who still got to play together on the penalty kill.

Vincent Trocheck made it 2-0 at 1:21 of the second period on an even-strength goal set up by Reilly Smith, who stripped Ryan Pulock of the puck, froze goalie Ilya Sorokin with a fake, and then dropped a pass to Trocheck in the slot.

The Islanders, without defensemen Adam Pelech, Alexander Romanov and Mike Reilly, plus top-liners Barzal and Anthony Duclair, got on the board when Casey Cizikas jammed in the rebound of Pierre Engvall’s shot for his first goal of the season, at 4:38 of the period, but Panarin restored the Rangers’ two-goal lead when he scored his eighth of the season on a power play at 11:04.

Brock Nelson banged in Kyle Palmieri’s pass with 8.0 seconds left in the period to pull the Islanders within 3-2 going into the second intermission.

Adam Edstrom, though, made it 4-2 when he deflected in a shot by Braden Schneider at 5:18 of the third for his first goal of the season.