Julien Gauthier back in Rangers' lineup in place of Sammy Blais

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant made one change to the lineup Thursday against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden from the group he used Tuesday in Pittsburgh, scratching forward Sammy Blais and re-inserting Julien Gauthier, who’d missed the previous two games.

Blais had taken an ill-advised roughing penalty late in the second period Tuesday that gave the Penguins a power play on which they scored what ended up being the winning goal in the 3-2 victory. Blais was benched for the entire third period and Gallant criticized him for taking the penalty.

The move paid off in the second period when Gauthier made a strong move around Robin Salo and scored past Ilya Sorokin.

By taking Blais, a left wing, out of the lineup, Gallant had to move Vitali Kravtsov, a natural right wing, to the left side on the fourth line to take Blais’ spot. Gauthier, also a right wing, returned to his spot on the right side of the fourth line, with Kravtsov and center Jonny Brodzinski.

Harpur plays again

Defenseman Ben Harpur stayed in the lineup for the fifth consecutive game, since entering on Dec. 15 in place of Libor Hajek. Hajek was scratched for the fifth straight game. Harpur, 27, had no points and no penalty minutes in his first four games.

Four-day break

With no game Friday, the Rangers got an extra day on their Christmas break. They are off for four days, and return Dec. 27, when they are scheduled to face Washington at the Garden. Gallant had given the players off on Wednesday, after they had played three games in four nights.

“We've been on the road a lot so it was a good day for a day off for them, to get away,’’ he said of the decision to not practice Wednesday. “Some of them, their families are here. So today they can come in, they could have a morning skate, prepare for the game today, all day. So that was the main reason for the day off. But I think it's always worked for us in the past. We're better when we have a morning skate.’’