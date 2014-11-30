Rangers' J.T. Miller answers the call with a goal

J.T. Miller showed up early for the Friday night game in Hartford, as he always does. He immediately was told to get out. He was urgently needed for the Rangers' game at the Garden at 1 p.m. Saturday. "I know I have to start preparing, right then," he said.

Miller did not have to ask for directions, on the road or on the ice. He played a big-time game, assisting on Jesper Fast's goal and basically sealing the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Flyers with a swift wraparound goal in the third period.

"It's strange, I guess," he said of his previous 18 hours. "But obviously I'm a little experienced with it."

It was more gratifying than strange. "Our line had plenty of chances throughout the whole game,'' he said. "It was probably more pleasing to see that we were consistently getting our chances and not spending too much time in the D zone."

He seemed more animated while talking about Fast's goal than his own: "It was awesome."

Boyle out with illness

Dan Boyle missed the game because of flu-like symptoms, which is what the Rangers had said about Tanner Glass on Friday before he was diagnosed with mumps Saturday. Alain Vigneault said the team does not think Boyle has mumps. Spokesman John Rosasco said Boyle felt better as the day wore on. John Moore played well in his place.

Klein stands out

Kevin Klein played perhaps his best all-around game as a Ranger. A defensive defenseman, he tied a career high with two assists and added seven hits and three blocked shots. "He played another real strong game," Vigneault said. "It looked like he had a lot of energy on the ice, real good poise with the puck, blocked a couple big shots. Like I've mentioned many times, to get on a roll, to win on a consistent basis, you need contributions from throughout your lineup."