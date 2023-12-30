Rangers coach Peter Laviolette says injured Filip Chytil is making slow progress

TAMPA — Forward Filip Chytil is progressing — slowly — Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday, but Laviolette could not say for certain whether the 24-year-old, who is believed to be dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion, will be able to return to the team this season.

“I think we're hopeful that he will be back,’’ Laviolette said in Amalie Arena, where the Rangers were preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in their final game of 2023. “Just, where things were at here, we're just trying a different approach, a different avenue.’’

The Rangers agreed to let Chytil — who has not played since suffering what the team continues to call an upper-body injury against Carolina Nov. 2 — return to his home in Czechia to be treated by his local physicians for an indefinite period. The team, and Chytil, are hoping a change of scenery will be good for his recovery.

Chytil will be in constant contact with the Rangers organization, and a person familiar with the decision to let him go home had said Friday that his return to the team would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Though the Rangers’ policy on reporting injuries is to only identify them as upper-body or lower-body, it is believed Chytil has had more than a few concussions in his career. He is thought to have had two last season, and he may have had one this year, during the preseason, when he played the first preseason game, then left practice the next day and missed the rest of the preseason before returning in time for the regular season.

He played 10 games, centering the second line between Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere and had been off to a good start, with six assists (though no goals) before he collided, inadvertently, with former Ranger teammate Jesper Fast late in the first period of that Nov. 2 game. He continued to play after the collision, but left the game late in the second period and did not return. On Saturday he missed his 25th game.

He began skating on his own sometime in mid-November, but never has progressed to the point where he could skate with the team, even on a non-contact basis.

Laviolette had no further update on Chytil’s former Kid Line linemate Kaapo Kakko, who missed his 15th game Saturday with a lower-body injury. Kakko, who was spotted walking around in the Madison Square Garden press box during the Rangers’ pre-Christmas win over Buffalo on Dec. 23, continues to skate on his own, Laviolette said.

Lafreniere's progress

Friday was the anniversary of Lafreniere being a healthy scratch for a game in Tampa against the Lightning, under then-coach Gerard Gallant. Lafreniere has played in all the Rangers’ games this season and entered Saturday with 10 goals and 10 assists in 34 games.

“From the start of the season, it's been all positive,’’ Laviolette said of what he’s seen from Lafreniere this season. “So that's all I know. He works hard, he's really playing with confidence, and he's a contributing factor on the line [with Panarin and Vincent Trocheck]. They generate a lot of chances.’’