The Rangers knew, going up against the hottest team in the NHL Tuesday at the Garden, the Winnipeg Jets, they were going to have to pick up their game. They knew if they played the way they have played for most of the past three weeks, they’d get embarrassed.

So the Rangers were better than they have been. They weren’t hemmed into their zone as much as they’d been of late, and they had fewer turnovers than their opponent.

But Winnipeg, the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games, took advantage of those turnovers, turning three from Mika Zibanejad into goals, and riding those to a 6-3 victory for its seventh win in a row.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who entered with the best goals-against average (1.83) and save percentage (.935) of qualified goalies, made 34 saves to improve to 12-1. Igor Shesterkin, who’d been pulled from his last game, the 6-1 loss to Buffalo last Thursday, made 27 saves, and fell to 6-4-1.

The Rangers (9-4-1) nearly scored on the game’s opening shift, when Vincent Trocheck dropped a pass for Chris Kreider, whose shot was saved by Hellebuyck and might have gotten a piece of the post, as well.

But on the next shift, Winnipeg (15-1-0) took the lead after Zibanejad tried to pass to Artemi Panarin, who turned the wrong way, and sent the puck to Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey instead. Morrissey caught the puck just inside the Rangers’ blue line and set up Mark Scheifele in front for his eighth goal of the season 57 seconds into the game to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers dug in, though, and fought their way back into the game, and eventually, Will Cuylle’s fifth goal of the season, a rebound effort off a Braden Schneider shot, tied it 1-1 at 13:07.

The teams exchanged power-play goals in the second period, Gabriel Vilardi for Winnipeg at 8:58, and Alexis Lafreniere for the Rangers at 12:51, before Zibanejad lost the puck again, this time in the offensive zone, when he whiffed on a pass to Lafreniere. Former Ranger Neal Pionk took the puck and passed it to Connor, who quickly turned up ice and whipped a shot past Shesterkin for a 3-2 lead at 16:03.

A third Zibanejad turnover – he was stripped of the puck from behind in the neutral zone by Vilardi – ended up leading to Scheifele’s second goal of the game, putting Winnipeg up 4-2 at 1:08 of the third.

Thirty-two seconds later, though, Kaapo Kakko scored another rebound goal – the second of the game for the third line – to pull the Rangers within 4-3.

But one-time Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov scored at 13:08, collecting the rebound off the back glass from a shot by Nikolaj Ehlers and reaching around to tuck it into the net behind a diving Shesterkin, to make it 5-3.