Both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick are question marks for Rangers' next game

Igor Shesterkin apparently isn’t ready to return after missing the Rangers’ last two games, and now it appears that his backup, Jonathan Quick, is a question mark, too, for the Blueshirts’ home game Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

Late Wednesday, the Rangers recalled both Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand, the two top goaltenders for AHL Hartford, along with defenseman Connor Mackey, to be available for Thursday’s game.

Quick, who started the last two games, is apparently dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Shesterkin is dealing with an unidentified injury and apparently has been sore the last week or so. But he skated at Wednesday’s optional practice, at Tuesday’s optional morning skate and for about half of Monday’s practice.

“I have to see where he's at,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said when asked if Shesterkin might be an option to play Thursday. “He doesn't have any limitations out there today, so he's a ‘go’ today. I want him to get off (the ice) and see how he responds to the day, and we'll make decisions after we talk to him.’’

They must not have liked what they heard, in regards to Thursday.

Quick, 37, made 35 saves in the 5-4 shootout loss Saturday in Minnesota, as the Rangers were outshot 39-18. He made 25 saves in Tuesday’s 5-3 win over Detroit and spoke to the media afterward, showing no outward signs of any kind of injury.

“You're just trying to get wins and climb the standings,’’ he said when asked about Tuesday’s win, his first as a Ranger in Madison Square Garden. “That's what every team's trying to do.’’

Domingue, who served as the backup to Quick both Saturday and Tuesday, had been sent down to Hartford after Tuesday’s game, along with Mackey and forward Jonny Brodzinski. The moves were done to bank salary cap space for a day in between games, but if Shesterkin and Quick were healthy, Domingue would not have come back.

So when he and Garand were both recalled after 5 p.m. Wednesday (they will go on the roster on Thursday, officially) it was a clear indication that both Shesterkin and Quick were in jeopardy of not being able to play against the Wild. Mackey has served as the seventh defenseman the last two games and likely will again.