Igor Shesterkin misses fourth straight game, Jonathan Quick back in net for Rangers

GREENBURGH – Igor Shesterkin missed his fourth consecutive game Sunday when the Rangers hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the Rangers did get Jonathan Quick back after he had missed Thursday’s win over the Minnesota Wild.

Louis Domingue, who had started in the win over Minnesota, served as Quick’s backup on Sunday.

Playing musical goalies, though, hasn’t seemed to affect the Rangers, who entered Sunday on a nine-game point streak (8-0-1). They were 2-0-1 since Shesterkin started sitting out with an undisclosed injury.

“I think all of our goalies have been doing a great job with communication,’’ defenseman K’Andre Miller said after the Rangers’ morning skate. “I think that's one of the biggest things when you have a new guy back there, is just to be talking, and making sure he knows where to go with the puck, and where his pressure is, and where his ‘outs’ are… All the goalies seem to be playing the puck really well, and helping us break the puck out of the zone. So they've all been really good.’’

The trickiest part of playing behind different goalies probably came on Thursday when Domingue started against the Wild. Domingue, 31, is a lefty, meaning he holds his goal stick in his left hand, and wears his catching glove on his right. When he played on Thursday, he became the first righthanded-catching goalie to play a game for the Rangers since Glen Hanlon in 1985-86.

But that wasn’t such a big deal, according to the Rangers’ defensemen.

“It's just a different hand,’’ said Ryan Lindgren, whose older brother, Charlie, is a lefty goalie for the Washington Capitals. “A lot of goalies like to ring (the puck) up the wall, so obviously, (Domingue) likes to go on his forehand side. The calls are a little different, too. I remember, early, Jonesy (defenseman Zac Jones, who played with Domingue last season in AHL Hartford) was saying he's very active with the puck too. So that's something you just want to be aware of. But besides that, there’s not much difference.’’

Knoblauch is new Oilers coach

Hartford coach Kris Knoblauch left the organization to take over as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, who fired coach Jay Woodcroft on Sunday.

Knoblauch was in his fifth season coaching Hartford, having been hired in the summer of 2019. Prior to joining the Rangers organization, he had served as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers, and before that, he coached major junior hockey in Canada, including five seasons with the Erie Otters of the OHL, where he coached current Oilers star Connor McDavid.

During his time at Hartford, Knoblauch twice came up to coach the Rangers for a short stint in place of former coaches David Quinn (2021) and Gerard Gallant (2022), both of whom had bouts with COVID-19.

But Knoblauch was passed over for the Rangers job twice, first when Gallant was hired in 2021 and then when Peter Laviolette was hired this summer. He posted a record of 119-90-18-14 in 241 games with Hartford. The Rangers named Hartford assistant Steve Smith as interim coach of the Wolf Pack.

Blue notes

Shesterkin participated in the morning skate . . . The Rangers don’t play again until Saturday, when they visit the Devils.