The Rangers keep waiting for the moment at which they will stop their free fall into the depths of the NHL standings and reverse engines and start heading back up.

Could this end up being it?

Jonathan Quick, starting in net with No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, made 32 saves to end a personal three-game losing streak and earn his 399th career win, and first-period goals by the struggling Mika Zibanejad and rookie Brett Berard held up, giving the Rangers a 2-1 victory Thursday night against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers ended a four-game losing streak in the first game of the new year.

Clinging to a 2-1 lead entering the third period, the Rangers held on, largely thanks to 12 saves from Quick and some at times solid, but at times desperate defending, to earn their first home win since a 4-2 decision over Pittsburgh on Dec. 6, the day they traded captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim. They were 0-4 at the Garden since then, and 2-9 overall.

The victory also was just the sixth for the Blueshirts in their last 20 games.

Berard hasn’t gotten the official word from management yet to move out of his Westchester County hotel and find an apartment.

“No, I'm still in the hotel,’’ he said after the Rangers’ morning skate Thursday. “It's nice. It's everything you need. It's got a kitchen, living room, bedroom.’’

The way he’s playing, though, it seems likely Berard will soon get the green light to go apartment hunting in the Metropolitan area. The rookie scored his third goal since being called up from AHL Hartford Thursday, and it turned out to be the game-winner.

Zibanejad got the party started when he jammed in a puck that had been backhanded by Reilly Smith and was trickling its way across the goal line. It may or may not have gone in on its own, but Zibanejad made sure of it, and opened the scoring at 9:48 of the first period. It was the first time in four games the Rangers had scored first.

Berard made it 2-0 when he entered the offensive zone on a two-on-one with linemate Will Cuylle and opted to shoot, rather than pass. He lifted a perfectly placed wrister over the glove arm of Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman (25 saves) and into the top corner at 12:53.

Coming off two strong – but nevertheless losing – performances in their post-Christmas trip to Florida, the Rangers (17-19-1) continued an upswing in their play against the Bruins (20-16-4).

Quick was sharp, though, in making 20 saves through the first two periods, including two, back-to-back on Justin Brazeau and John Beecher in the second period that had both players hanging their heads in disbelief.

Boston finally got on the board when Elias Lindholm took a pretty pass from behind the goal line from David Pastrnak and lifted it over Quick’s catching glove at 7:57 of the middle period.

But when Long Beach native Charlie McAvoy appeared to have an empty net to shoot at, Quick was somehow able to get his right pad out to stop his one-timer with 5:27 left in the period.