Reports: Rangers bring back J.T. Miller in trade with Canucks for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, first-round pick

Sometimes you can go home again.

According to multiple reports, the Rangers acquired J.T. Miller from Vancouver in a trade Friday night that sent Filip Chytil, prospect defenseman Victor Mancini, and a protected first-round draft pick. The Rangers also received defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom in the deal.

The draft pick is believed to be top-13 protected in this June’s draft. If the Rangers draft anywhere between first overall and 13th, they will keep the pick and Vancouver will get their 2026 first-round pick.

Newsday has not been able to independently confirm the details of the trade, and the Rangers have not announced the deal.

By acquiring Miller, team president and general manager Chris Drury appears to have taken another step in reconstructing the Rangers into more of a straight line, tougher, meaner team better equipped for the playoffs.

But the cost was steep.

Chytil, 25, had been their best center over the course of the season. The 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft has 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in 41 games this season while centering the third line, first with Kaapo Kakko and Reilly Smith and, most recently, with Arthur Kaliyev and Chris Kreider.

Chytil had participated in the Rangers’ morning skate at the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh on Friday before the team flew to Boston.

“We got to get as many points as we can,” Chytil said, when asked about the Rangers’ next five games for the league-mandated pause for the 4 Nations Tournament. “We just need to win a game.”

The Canucks had healthy scratched Miller ahead of their game in Dallas on Friday night in anticipation of the trade being finalized by the teams and approved by the league. It is believed that he will play for the Rangers in Saturday’s nationally televised midafternoon match against the Bruins.

Miller, whom the Rangers selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 draft, played the first five-plus years of his career with the Blueshirts before being traded to Tampa Bay during the 2017-18 season as part of then-general manager Jeff Gorton’s organizational rebuilding project. Miller signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract with Vancouver on June 26, 2018, and subsequently agreed to a seven-year, $56 million deal with the Canucks in September 2022.

The 31-year-old has a slashline of nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 40 games this season. He recorded his first 100-plus point season in 2023-24 when he scored 37 goals and added 66 assists for 103 points.

Miller is known as a good two-way center as he has received Selke votes for the league’s best defensive forward in four of the last five seasons. He is also known to play with emotion and is unafraid to challenge teammates.

Which had been problematic in Vancouver.

Miller was embroiled in a feud with Canucks center Elias Pettersson that caused team president Jim Rutherford to tell the Globe and Mail newspaper Tuesday that “it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.”

“I felt like for a long time there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved but it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again,” Rutherford told the Canadian newspaper. “We’ve had those conversations and I think the parties understand that and I think they’ve tried. As you know, sometimes emotions get deep and as much as people try sometimes, you can’t get over it. It certainly appears that’s what’s going on here.”

Miller was asked by reporters Wednesday in Nashville about his thoughts regarding Rutherford’s comments, and he said, “I don’t have any. …I’m not commenting on this.”