Rangers' Kaapo Kakko returns to skating on his own

GREENBURGH — Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko, who suffered what had appeared to be a severe knee or lower leg injury late last month in a game against Buffalo, has begun skating on his own, coach Peter Laviolette said Friday.

“He’s been out there maybe three or four times,’’ Laviolette said at the Rangers’ morning skate prior to Friday’s game at Madison Square Garden against the Edmonton Oilers.

Kakko was injured in the second period of a 5-1 loss to Buffalo at the Garden Nov. 27 after he got tangled up with Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson and went down awkwardly near the end boards. Initially, it was feared that the 22-year-old Finn might have suffered a season-ending injury, but the Rangers said the next day that he would be back this season, though they never gave a timetable. He missed his 11th game Friday.

As for Filip Chytil, who missed his 21st game with what the team has called an upper-body injury, and most observers believe is a concussion, he continues to skate on his own, Laviolette said. Chytil, who was injured in a game against Carolina at the Garden Nov. 2, has been skating on his own since mid-November, but has yet to skate with his teammates, even in a non-contact jersey.

“They're improving,’’ Laviolette said of Chytil and Kakko. “I understand it's been a slow process, especially with Fil. But [they’re] getting better.’’

Knoblauch memories

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch, who was hired Nov. 12 by the Oilers while coaching the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford, left a positive impression on the Rangers players who played for him in the minor leagues.

“I figured at some point he’d get an NHL head coaching job, I just didn't know when,’’ said defenseman Zac Jones. “He's a little more soft-spoken than all the coaches I've had in the past, but he was really good about teaching players, which I loved. He was really big on development, and I really enjoyed having him as a coach for three years.’’

Blue notes

Jonathan Quick, who had a career .922 save percentage against Edmonton and who shut the Oilers out Oct. 26, started in goal for the Rangers… LW Jimmy Vesey, who has been wearing a full face shield since taking a puck in the mouth in practice last week, lost one of his two front teeth Friday.