Rangers' K'Andre Miller praised by coach Peter Laviolette for solid play

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Defenseman K’Andre Miller missed practice on Friday due to what the Rangers called “maintenance,’’ but the 23-year-old took part in the Blueshirts’ optional morning skate Saturday morning at Rogers Arena. He was in the lineup Saturday night when the Rangers took on the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth game of the road trip.

“He’s been really good,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said when asked about Miller. “He seems to be even getting better as he plays more games. I thought last game [Thursday's 3-0 win over Edmonton] his skating and his defense, and his physicality in the battles was really good. And I think sometimes when you make that the priority, your offensive game unhinges a little bit, too, and can take off. I think he's kept it simple. He uses his assets to his advantage and he's played really well.’’

Miller had no goals, four assists and two penalty minutes in the first seven games of the season entering Saturday. He also was second on the team in average time on ice (21:08). Adam Fox led the team with 22:22.

Blue notes

After getting the night off Thursday against Edmonton, Igor Shesterkin was back in goal, making his sixth start of the season. He had a 2.66 goals-against average and .897 save percentage entering the game. Backup Jonathan Quick, who beat Edmonton, 3-0, on Thursday, led the league in goals-against average (0.41) and save percentage (.982) … Artemi Panarin, the team's scoring leader with 10 points (three goals, seven assists), had scored a point in each of the first seven games, the longest scoring streak opening a season by a Ranger since Marian Gaborik scored in the first eight games of the 2009-10 season … F Barclay Goodrow was set to play in his 500th career game … Jacob Trouba entered Saturday leading the league in blocked shots with 27. Forward Nick Bonino was tied for sixth with 23.