GREENBURGH — There was a time in Chris Kreider’s career, back in his rookie year of 2012-13, that, yes, he was a healthy scratch from the lineup every so often.

That hadn’t been the case recently, though, at least not to most folks’ memory. Not until Peter Laviolette left the 33-year-old Kreider out of the lineup that faced the Devils on Monday, in the Rangers’ final game before the NHL’s holiday break.

Kreider was back at practice with the rest of the team as the Blueshirts re-assembled for a brisk workout before flying to Tampa to resume the season with games against the Lightning on Saturday and the Florida Panthers on Monday. And while he was willing to talk to reporters, he didn’t want to get into the details or his feelings regarding his being a healthy scratch in the last game.

“I don't see a ton of use in talking about the experience,’’ he said. “It’s more, take the lessons, improve, be better. Try to be the best version myself, so to help the team.’’

Nor did Laviolette want to rehash his decision to leave a message to the Rangers’ longest-tenured player and the franchise’s third-all-time leading scorer.

“I already answered those questions the other day,’’ Laviolette said. “You asked me why decisions were made. I answered them. He had a good practice today. He's an important piece of the team, and . . . we need him, and everybody to be great players from this point out, in order to work our way back in.’’

The Rangers ended the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule 16-17-1 and having lost 13 of their last 17 games entering the break. They were tied for last in the Metropolitan Division with the Islanders, on 33 points, five points back of the Ottawa Senators, who currently hold the last playoff position.

“We've got to start, coming out of this break, almost use it as a reset,’’ Laviolette said. “Move forward, and go down to Tampa, win a hockey game, and then push our way back into the playoff race.’’

As for Kreider, he said he spoke to the coaches about what he needs to do coming back into the lineup, and he was confident he could make the improvements the coaches were seeking.

“I think there's a lot of details within my game, stuff that I'm capable of doing, stuff that I've talked about with the coaches, focused on and worked on the last few days or so and recommitted to,’’ he said.

And while he wouldn’t reveal the details he needs to improve, when asked if the back spasms that knocked him out of the lineup for three games in November have been a factor, he dodged the question.

“Everyone's playing through something,’’ he said. “I feel pretty good now. After a few days off, I feel great. Excited to play a little hockey.’’

Miller returns

Defenseman K’Andre Miller, who missed six games with an upper body injury, practiced and was activated off injured reserve. To make room for Miller on the 23-man active roster, D Chad Ruhwedel was returned to AHL Hartford.