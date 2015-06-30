Rangers keeping eye on free agents Eric Fehr, Shawn Matthias and Daniel Winnick

3 NAMES

TO WATCHEric Fehr

Center/winger, Capitals

The 6-4 center/winger, 29, made $1.6 million with the Capitals last season and totaled 19 goals and 33 points.Shawn Matthias

Center, Panthers

A quality third-line center who is 6-3, 220 and scored 18 goals last season. The 27-year-old was worth the $1.85 million he earned last season with the Panthers.

Daniel Winnik

Center/left wing, Penguins

The Rangers eyed the 30-year-old center/left wing at the trade deadline, but he was grabbed by the Penguins. The 6-2 veteran totaled nine goals and 34 points with Pittsburgh and Toronto. He earned $1.3 million last season.