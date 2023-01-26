Rangers' Kid Line bringing dynamic element to team

Jimmy Vesey watched the playoffs last season and he saw what the Kid Line of Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko did for the Rangers. And the way those three played Wednesday in the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto was enough to get Vesey excited.

“I mean, it certainly makes us a more dynamic team,’’ Vesey said of the youngsters, who were the Rangers' best line Wednesday. “I watched those guys on TV last year in the playoffs, and (Wednesday night) I thought it really came out in their chemistry and skill. So it's definitely a weapon for us.’’

Chytil had two goals in the second period that gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead they ultimately couldn’t protect. That gave him three goals in the last two games, and gave the line four in the last two – Lafrenière had the other – since Gerard Gallant reunited them before Monday’s game against Florida.

Against the Maple Leafs, the Kids – Lafrenière and Kakko are 21, and Chytil 23 – played 12 minutes together in 5-on-5 situations. They outscored their opponents 2-0, outshot them 7-4 and had eight scoring chances while allowing two, according to the analytics website Natural Stat Trick.

“Yeah, we felt good,’’ said Chytil, whose two goals gave him a career-high 15 this season. “Since the first shift, we were making plays. We were skating with the puck; we had a lot of possession; we were going to the net a lot, and that's what is our playing style. That's what we can do, and what we have to do every game. And we know each other very well. So it's a great game from us, I think, but it's still something to improve and we need to get two points next time.’’

For all of his line-juggling, Gallant always knows he can come back to the Kid Line as a trio he can count on. Because of their ages, the coach generally uses them as a third line, but with his top two forwards, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, playing together on the first line the last two games, it’s possible the Kids’ play the last two games could earn them a promotion to the second line, if Gallant keeps the current configuration for a little while.

Chytil’s 15 goals and 28 points (also a career-high) in 40 games projects to 28 goals and 52 points over a full season. Kakko who has matched his career-high of 23 points (nine goals, career-best 14 assists), is the team’s top right wing, and while he has looked good playing on the top line, he looks more willing to shoot on the Kid Line, where he doesn’t worry about deferring to more veteran linemates. Lafrenière (six goals, 16 assists) has struggled to make an impact much of the season, but seems to have come alive in the last two games.

As a line, the trio has been together for 190:01 in 5-on-5 situations this season, and outshot their opponents 88-77 and outchanced them 90-82 according to Natural Stat Trick. Most importantly, they’ve outscored their opponents 13-5.

Notes & quotes: The Rangers close out their pre-All-Star Game schedule Friday against Vegas at the Garden … The team announced it has signed D Ben Harpur to a two-year contract extension that runs through 2024-25. The deal carries an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $787,500, according to CapFriendly.