Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick makes first start against his former team

Jonathan Quick, who spent parts of 16 seasons with the Kings, got the start in goal for the Rangers on Sunday night, his first against his former team.

“I’m sure it’s exciting (for him),” coach Peter Laviolette said before the game at Madison Square Garden. “He’s come here, he’s played really well for us, been a big part of our team. Facing his old mates, I’m sure he’s excited about that.”

Quick won two Stanley Cups with the Kings, including one in which Los Angeles beat the Rangers in the Cup Final in 2014, before being traded last March to the Golden Knights (via the Blue Jackets).

He won another Cup in Las Vegas as a backup before joining the Rangers as a free agent in the offseason.

Quick entered Sunday night’s game with a 7-0-1 record and 2.34 goals-against average as the No. 2 goaltender behind Igor Shesterkin.

Goodrow is back

Barclay Goodrow returned after being hit in the face with a puck in Ottawa in Tuesday night, causing him to lose a tooth.

Goodrow did not play against the Capitals on Saturday.

Before the game Laviolette said Goodrow would be a game-time decision. He skated in warmups with protection over his face. The alternative option, Riley Nash, also was out for warmups. When it came time for line rushes, Goodrow was officially back centering the fourth line.

One line change

Laviolette flipped his first- and third-line right wings, moving Blake Wheeler to the first line and Jonny Brodzinski to the third.

One line that Laviolette ruled out of any changes he might consider is Vincent Trocheck’s, with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere on his wings.

“I don’t want to get near that one just yet,” the coach said before the game. “I think they’re doing a lot of good things.”

Entering Sunday’s game, Panarin had 37 points, Trocheck 22 and Lafreniere 16.

Debut of third jersey

The Rangers debuted a new alternate third jersey, which featured a darker shade of blue than usual and the Rangers’ shield on the front.