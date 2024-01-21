Rangers' Peter Laviolette puts Tyler Pitlick back in the lineup vs. Kings, scratches Nick Bonino

LOS ANGELES — Forward Tyler Pitlick, who missed six games with a lower-body injury and then was a healthy scratch for the past two games, returned to the Rangers’ lineup Saturday night against the Kings, replacing Nick Bonino, who was a healthy scratch.

“The last time we played these guys, [Pitlick] played with Barclay] Goodrow and [Jimmy] Vesey and they did a really good job handling some tough minutes and ‘D’ zone starts,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said at the morning skate. “And, you know, I don’t want anybody sitting too long, so he gets a chance to come back in.’’

Laviolette had to take someone out in order to get Pitlick back into the lineup. He chose to scratch Bonino, who leads all NHL forwards in blocks with 75. Bonino is a player with whom the coach goes back a long way, having coached him in his final three seasons with Nashville.

Even though Bonino had only one goal and four assists in 43 games as a bottom-six forward, sitting him was difficult for the coach to do.

“We talked this morning,’’ Laviolette said. “It’s never easy. It’s not a great part of the job, telling good people that care that they’re not part of the 12 forwards] tonight.

“So that’s always tough. But decisions have to be made when it comes to the lineup.’’

Bonino is one of the Rangers’ primary penalty-killing forwards, but Pitlick killed penalties in the preseason and likely was available to do that against the Kings if needed.

Blue notes

D Erik Gustafsson missed the game with a lower-body injury. The Rangers called up D Matthew Robertson from AHL Hartford on Friday, but Zac Jones took Gustafsson’s place. Laviolette said Gustafsson is out on a day-to-day basis and did not rule him out as far as playing Sunday in Anaheim . . . Laviolette entered Saturday two wins shy of tying Al Arbour (782) for seventh place in NHL history in regular-season coaching wins.