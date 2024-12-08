For the first period-and-a-half Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken, the Rangers, who had something of a transformative weekend after a couple of tumultuous weeks, were playing free and easy, as if the trade of their captain, Jacob Trouba, on Friday had removed the tension that had been hovering over them for several weeks.

It was all good until, somehow, things took a wrong turn.

Three Seattle goals in the final 5:54 of the second period, and another 36 seconds into the third yanked the Rangers out of the driver’s seat and ultimately sent them to their seventh loss in nine games. They were beaten by the Kraken, 7-5, before a stunned crowd at Madison Square Garden that booed the home team off the ice.

“If you go back and look at it, the (Seattle scoring) chances, all of them were the goals,’’ a clearly unhappy Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said, over and over. “And so at those points in the game, we needed to defend better than what we did. We had the pieces in place and it just it was a little bit too loose, and that looseness cost us.’’

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists for Seattle (14-14-1), which wrapped up a four-game East Coast trip. Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists. Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer, starting because No. 1 goalie Joey Daccord was ill, made 31 saves.

But in their second game since Trouba was traded to Anaheim, the Rangers had started off flying, and goals by Reilly Smith, Filip Chytil and Vincent Trocheck had them comfortably in front, 3-1, before the game was 25 minutes old.

Seattle, though, scored five unanswered goals to take a 6-3 lead before third-period goals by K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere briefly got the Rangers and the Garden crowd back into the game. Yanni Gourde’s empty-net goal with 1:46 left squashed any hope of a Rangers comeback.

“You get up, and you get a little bit too comfortable,’’ Smith said. “And I think that was just what happened in the second period. I think you can sometimes look for easy offense a little bit too much, and they got a couple chances. They ended up in the back of the net. Caught us a little bit off guard, probably.’’

The loss dropped the Rangers to 14-11-1. They are 2-2 on the five-game homestand, which concludes Monday against last-place Chicago.

A day after Igor Shesterkin signed his eight-year, $92 million contract extension, the goaltender’s pregnant wife was in labor, so backup Jonathan Quick started in goal. Dylan Garand, called up from AHL Hartford, served as his backup.

Quick gave up six goals on 21 shots. He has allowed 15 goals in his last three starts after giving up just four in his first four starts this season.

Smith, who had been a healthy scratch last Saturday when Laviolette opted to keep rookie callup Brett Berard in the lineup against Montreal, gave the Rangers the lead with his second goal in as many games at 3:38 of the first period. In the period, the Rangers outshot Seattle 12-6. According to Natural Stat Trick, they led the Kraken 8-4 in scoring chances and 4-0 in high-danger scoring chances.

Bjorkstrand’s first goal, on the power play at 1:46 of the second, tied it 1-1, but just 1:04 later, Chytil took a pass from Kaapo Kakko and beat Grubauer from the top of the slot to put the Rangers up 2-1. Trocheck’s power-play goal at 4:47 made it 3-1 and the Rangers seemed to be in control.

But goals by Brandon Tanev and Tolvanen 1:28 apart tied it 3-3, at the 15:34 mark of the period. Bjorkstrand’s second goal, with 33.8 seconds left in the period, put Seattle ahead.

Vince Dunn’s goal 26 seconds into the third made it 5-3 and the Rangers were shaken.

Trocheck was asked which goal, Tolvanen’s in the final minute of the second period, or Dunn’s in the first minute of the third, was more damaging.

“They're both bad,’’ he said. “The first two minutes and the last two minutes of every period are the most important. And you never want to give up goals in those time periods.’’

Notes & quotes: In addition to Garand, D Connor Mackey was called up from Hartford before the game to serve as the seventh defenseman… With Daccord unavailable, Seattle signed Michael Matyas to an amateur tryout agreement to dress as the emergency backup. The 33-year-old Calgary native works in NYC. He played 14 games for Alaska-Anchorage of the WCHA from 2013 to 2015, according to Hockey DB … Jonny Brodzinski and Berard were the Rangers’ scratches.