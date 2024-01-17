Kaapo Kakko's goal provides lift as Rangers beat Kraken for second straight win

What a difference 48 hours can make. On Saturday, after blowing a third-period lead and losing in Washington, the Rangers closed out the first half of their season on a four-game losing streak.

But Sunday’s home win over Washington started the second half of the season off on a winning note. At his team’s morning skate Tuesday, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was looking to build on that.

“Instead of kind of dwelling on how the first half ended, we're going to focus on beginning of the second half,’’ he said. “And we're 1-0, and trying to make that 2-0.’’

A goal from their struggling power play, another from their third line, and goals from two players who hadn’t scored since November did the trick as the Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken, 5-2, at the Garden.

Two goals from Blake Wheeler, and goals from Vincent Trocheck, Erik Gustafsson and Kaapo Kakko plus 29 saves by goaltender Igor Shesterkin (18-10-0) allowed the Rangers to improve to 28-13-2. The win extended their lead over the second-place Philadelphia Flyers to four points in the Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers won both meetings against the Kraken this season and improved to 5-0-1 all-time against Seattle.

Trocheck’s power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period off a pass from Artemi Panarin opened the scoring for the Rangers and ended an 0-for-9 skid for their PP unit. The power play had been struggling of late, going 3-for-21 (14.3%) over the last seven games, including 0-for-8 in the two weekend games against Washington.

“You're looking at two games where we maybe didn't get the looks we're wanting to, so I’ve got to give some credit to (Washington),’’ said Laviolette, who admitted the Capitals’ penalty-killing style is reminiscent of what the Rangers do. “And then we’ve got to take some responsibility of our own and say we’ve got to move things a little bit quicker, we’ve got to move for each other a little bit better, we’ve got to be sharper with our passes.’’

Trocheck’s giveaway in the neutral zone on a Rangers penalty to Barclay Goodrow allowed the Kraken tied it on a power-play goal by Jordan Eberle at 10:41 of the first, but 28 seconds later, Erik Gustafsson restored the Blueshirts’ lead when he scored his first goal in 32 games to put them back in front 2-1.

The Kraken, playing for the second straight night, after losing in Pittsburgh, 3-0, on Monday, started their third-string goalie, Chris Driedger, and were playing without their leading scorer, defenseman Vince Dunn, and their No. 1 center, Matty Beniers. But the visitors were outshooting the Rangers 14-6 at one point in the second period, before goals by Wheeler and Kakko put the Rangers in control.

Wheeler, playing on a newly formed third line, with center Jonny Brodzinski and rookie left wing Will Cuylle, tipped in a shot from Brodzinski at 12:32 for his sixth goal of the season to make it 3-1.

Then Kakko, playing his second game since returning from a 21-game absence with a left leg injury, one-timed a two-on-one pass from Zibanejad past Driedger (18 saves) at 17:01 for his third goal of the season, and first since Nov. 20.

Shesterkin was solid throughout, but in the second period he was superb. He stopped all 16 shots he faced as the Rangers built on their first-period lead. The Rangers were outshot 31-23 overall.

Seattle got a second power-play goal from Jared McCann to pull within 4-2 at 14:24, but Wheeler’s second goal, into an empty net with 2:38 left, sealed it.

Before the game, Kakko had been talking about how badly he was hoping to score a goal.

“I've been trying as hard as I can, so I think there's nothing else you can do,’’ he said. “But, I mean, sometimes it comes easily, and sometimes it feels like you're never going to score a goal… But I think I just need one soon, and then hopefully, it feels easier after that.’’