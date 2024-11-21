CALGARY, Alberta – It’s been an inconsistent start to the season for defenseman K’Andre Miller.

“Everybody's had some ups and downs,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said. “Our team's had some ups and downs. You’ve just got to keep trying to stay with your game. We've moved the (defense) pairs a little bit here and there . . . That's the nature of the game.’’

Miller seemed on an upswing entering Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames, the third of four on the current swing through Seattle and Western Canada. He and defense partner Adam Fox had a good night in Tuesday’s 4-3 win in Vancouver, having been on ice for two goals for and none against. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Rangers outshot the Canucks 6-3, and out-attempted them 15-6 when the pair was on the ice. And scoring chances were 9-4 in favor of the Rangers.

Still, Miller’s offensive numbers this season – one goal, two assists and minus-2 rating – are below normal. At this pace, Miller would finish the season with five goals and 14 points, which would be his lowest output since his rookie year of 2020-21 (the shortened COVID season). His averages over a full 82-game season are eight goals, 23 assists, 31 points.

In a chat with Newsday this week, Miller admitted that he’s disappointed with his offensive numbers.

“Of course,’’ he said. “I've had a number of chances. When you look at the stats and look at everything else, my chances are there. I'm playing good hockey. Just not getting bounces right now.’’

When asked whether he really can write off his low totals to unlucky bounces and comfort himself that things will even out eventually, or is bothered by them, he said, “kind of both.’’

The one goal Miller has was scored accidentally, in the second game of the season, against Utah. He fired a dump-in that hit a seam in the boards and took a crazy bounce and went into an empty net, with the goalie behind the goal waiting to play the puck as it rimmed around.

It’s possible that Miller’s offensive numbers are down because he’s spent most of the season partnered with Fox, the Jericho native and former Norris Trophy winner who’s the Rangers’ best offensive defenseman. Fox is second on the team in scoring, with 15 points (all assists), but Miller said he hasn’t been suppressing his own offensive game because he’s playing with Fox.

The two were paired together at the start of the season because Fox’s usual partner, Ryan Lindgren, was out injured, having had surgery to repair an injury to his jaw suffered in a fight in preseason game. Miller and Fox made for an effective pair and played together the first 10 games of the season, staying together even after Lindgren came back and rejoined the lineup.

But when the Rangers’ play went into a funk, Laviolette shook things up and changed all his forward lines and defense pairs for the 11th game of the season. Lindgren and Fox went back together and Miller went back with his longtime partner, Jacob Trouba.

The Trouba-Miller pair struggled badly, though. The Rangers were outscored 7-0, outshot 49-26, and out-attempted 95-61 with them on ice together at 5-on-5. Scoring chances (57-28) and high-danger chances (21-6) were heavily in favor of the opponents.

So after four games of that, Laviolette put Miller and Fox back together and they have been solid. With them on the ice, the Rangers have outscored opponents 10-6 this season, outshot them 116-68, and out-attempted them 238-149. Scoring chances have been 128-70 in favor of the Rangers, and high-danger chances 52-37.

Given those numbers, Laviolette said he’s unconcerned with Miller’s low point total.

“Never have I had a conversation with Key and talked about his actual production,’’ Laviolette said. “I'm not concerned. I'm concerned about our team, that our team's moving in the right direction, that we're successful, and everybody's trying to do their part. Who scores the goals, we don't talk about that that much.’’

Blue notes

Filip Chytil, who joined the team in Calgary, skated on his own Wednesday and skated with the extras Thursday. He was not in the lineup against the Flames. Laviolette said his status is “day-to-day.’’ … The lineup remained the same as Tuesday, with Igor Shesterkin in goal and D Chad Ruhwedel and F Jake Leschyshyn the scratches, along with Chytil.