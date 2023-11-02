Rangers discuss use of neck guards after Johnson tragedy

Four Pittsburgh Penguins players wore neck guards at the team’s practice on Thursday. Former Penguin Adam Johnson died in a game in England over the weekend when his neck was slashed with a skate.

No Rangers as of yet have worn one of the guards in a practice, but no doubt they are thinking and talking about the possibility.

“I'm sure there will be discussions,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said after the team’s practice Wednesday. “I think that the objective is always to protect the player and to look to protect the player because it is a contact sport … I believe that there are options out there.’’

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren said Wednesday that he and teammate K’Andre Miller were discussing various kinds of protection. Miller wears cut-resistant wrist guards under his gloves.

“From what I've seen some teams already going that way,’’ Lindgren said when asked if he thought it was a possibility that the NHL or individual teams might mandate neck protection for its players. “That's something I think more guys are going to get into … personally, I haven't worn a neck guard since youth days, or whatever, so it's been a while. But yeah, I think that's something that everyone's going to look into. And it'll be interesting to see what teams do and if they start mandating it.’’

Mika Zibanejad, who is Swedish, said he wore a neck guard when he was playing in Sweden. They were mandatory there, he said.

“I don't think (wearing neck guards) would be that big of an adjustment,’’ he said. “Obviously, it's been a while but it's for some situations like that. You want to be able to have some sort of protection, I guess. God forbid (a player dying) happens again. I guess you’d rather be safe than sorry.’’

Blue notes

Chris Kreider's goal in the first period gave him 272 for his career and moved him into a tie for fourth all-time in franchise history with Andy Bathgate . . . Laviolette dressed the same lineup for the seventh consecutive game, meaning D Zac Jones and RW Tyler Pitlick were the healthy scratches . . . Igor Shesterkin started his second straight game on Thursday against Carolina. He has started 8 of 10 games this season.